Africa: Cape Verde and Congo Dr Hailed As Africa's World Cup Underdog Stories

Cape Verde and Congo DR have been praised by Diego Forlan and Hristo Stoichkov after becoming two of the standout African stories of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Both nations defied expectations to reach the round of 32 in the first 48-team edition of the tournament, giving Africa two powerful examples of what the expanded format can offer.

Cape Verde, appearing at their first World Cup, finished second in Group H behind Spain after going unbeaten and finishing above Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

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Congo DR also advanced from a difficult Group K featuring Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan, qualifying as one of the best third-placed teams to set up a knockout tie with England.

For Africa, their progress has carried special meaning.

It has shown that countries without long World Cup traditions can compete with more established football nations when given the platform.

Stoichkov praises Cape Verde fairy tale

Former Bulgaria forward Hristo Stoichkov said Cape Verde's achievement had been one of the most remarkable stories of the tournament.

"What they've done is phenomenal. They're going to be facing Argentina [next], but so far, it's amazing, a fairy tale," he told the FIFA Podcast.

"Cabo Verde are an organised, disciplined team. I watch their faces: they're very happy - the players, and the coach. This is very important."

Cape Verde's success has been built on organisation, belief and calmness under pressure.

The Blue Sharks drew with Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia to reach the knockout stage on their World Cup debut.

They will now face defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, at Miami Stadium on 3 July.

It is one of the biggest matches in Cape Verde's football history, but the team have already changed perceptions with their performances in the group stage.

Congo DR complete powerful African story

Congo DR's qualification has also carried huge historical significance.

Their only previous World Cup appearance came in 1974, when they competed as Zaire and lost all three group matches without scoring.

More than five decades later, the Leopards returned to the tournament through the Play-Off Tournament, where they defeated Jamaica to secure their place.

They then fought through Group K and finished among the eight best third-placed teams.

Their reward is a round-of-32 meeting with England, one of the most difficult assignments in the knockout stage.

But their progress alone has already marked a major step for Congolese football and for African representation at the World Cup.

Stoichkov said the achievements of Cape Verde and Congo DR were not accidents, but the result of preparation and years of work.

"I'm not surprised by Cape Verde, I'm not surprised by Congo [DR], I'm not surprised by different [teams] in the World Cup because everybody has worked for this one big event," explained the hero of Bulgaria's historic fourth-placed finish at World Cup 1994, where Stoichkov shared the adidas Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer with Russia's Oleg Salenko.

"Every four years you prepare for this big party at the World Cup."

Forlan says Cape Verde have nothing to lose

Former Uruguay striker Diego Forlan said Cape Verde have benefited from playing with freedom and without the burden of expectation.

"They're enjoying it. I think they're enjoying the game. This is their first time, the first time they have qualified, as well, to the next phase. They are playing Argentina. They don't have anything to lose," commented the 2010 World Cup adidas Golden Ball winner, awarded to the tournament's best player.

"Most of the players play in Portugal in the different divisions. They are very experienced players, physically strong. The keeper [Vozinha] is doing really well. They are like the underdogs, which you get at every World Cup."

That underdog status has made Cape Verde one of the most popular stories of the tournament.

Their players have shown discipline and emotional strength, while goalkeeper Vozinha has become one of the key figures in their historic campaign.

Against Argentina, Cape Verde will be clear outsiders, but Forlan believes knockout football can give brave teams a chance.

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"I think it's going to be a very exciting game. Of course, it's going to be very difficult for them," he acknowledged. "Argentina are doing really well. [Lionel] Messi is in great shape, scoring goals, but when you don't have anything to lose and you're playing, you're enjoying it, you have a good team, you can play against anybody. Hopefully they can fight and they can make the game difficult for the opponent."

Africa's expanded World Cup opportunity

Cape Verde and Congo DR have become symbols of the new World Cup era.

The expanded tournament was designed to give more nations the chance to reach football's biggest stage, and both African sides have shown that increased representation can produce meaningful competition.

Their success is not just about qualification.

It is about inspiring smaller football nations, strengthening belief across the continent and proving that African teams can create fresh stories at the highest level.

Cape Verde now face Argentina, while Congo DR meet England.

Both ties will be difficult, but both teams have already achieved something lasting.