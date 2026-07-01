Nigerian Army Declares 104 Soldiers Missing, Says They 'Absconded,' Are 'Deserters'

The Nigerian Army has declared 104 soldiers attached to the 162 Amphibious Battalion along the Mandara-Buratai Road in Borno State as deserters after they went missing with their service rifles following a deadly terror attack on their base early June.
PREMIUM TIMES reported on 5 June that insurgents suspected to be members of Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), launched an overnight attack on the soldiers at their base. Sources said the terrorists took advantage of heavy rainfall and poor visibility to launch the assault, killing some soldiers.
The army confirmed the attack, clarifying that those killed include five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).
Missing soldiers
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According to an army document obtained by Sahara Reporters, the soldiers allegedly absconded from their duty post on 5 June, with their personal weapons after terrorists attacked their location.
The military signal, signed by a lieutenant, FI Ndubuisi, stated that Idris Mohammed, a staff sergeant and 103 others "absconded from their place of deployment to an unknown destination" with their personal weapons after Boko Haram or ISWAP terrorists attacked their base.
"In view of the foregoing, I am directed to respectfully affirm to you that said soldiers are yet to report back for duty and are hereby declared deserter(s)," the signal stated.
Military sources told Sahara Reporters that military formations nationwide have been notified to apprehend and hand over the affected personnel found within their areas of responsibility. They added that the bank accounts of the 104 soldiers have been frozen pending their arrest.
According to the document, those declared deserters comprise one staff sergeant, three sergeants, seven corporals, 38 lance corporals and 55 privates.
As of the time of the report, the army had not issued an official public statement on the declaration of the 104 soldiers as deserters. Army spokesperson Appolonia Anele, a colonel, could not be reached as she didn't respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.
The full list
S/N
Rank
Name
Service Number
1
Staff Sergeant
Idris Mohammed
98NA/46/1906
2
Sergeant
Omotoyinbo Samuel
04NA/55/0901
3
Sergeant
Oyinbo John
09NA/64/5990
4
Sergeant
Folorunsho Michael
03NA/53/1791
5
Corporal
Onumaru Felix
12NA/68/6732
6
Corporal
Adenekan Amos
13NA/70/8004
7
Corporal
Basiru Garba
13NA/70/7338
8
Corporal
Fatoki Olusegun
13NA/70/6585
9
Corporal
Abu Mohammed
13NA/70/3372
10
Corporal
Emmanuel Moses
14NA/71/12704
11
Corporal
Aminu Bello
15NA/73/0416
12
Lance Corporal
Abdullahi Kamalu
12NA/68/6096
13
Lance Corporal
Adeniyi Kehinde
12NA/68/6985
14
Lance Corporal
Oko Michael
15NA/74/4413
15
Lance Corporal
Modey Ernest
15NA/74/3728
16
Lance Corporal
Usman Abdulazeez
15NA/74/4063
17
Lance Corporal
Adamu Hassan
16NA/75/4906
18
Lance Corporal
Mohammed Abdulrahman
16NA/75/3182
19
Lance Corporal
Onengiye Gabriel
17NA/76/3028
20
Lance Corporal
Hassan
17NA/76/3895
21
Lance Corporal
Ator Desmond
17NA/76/3971
22
Lance Corporal
Ibrahim Mubarak
17NA/76/3860
23
Lance Corporal
Rutai Ubale
17NA/76/4391
24
Lance Corporal
Musa Abdullahi
17NA/76/5351
25
Lance Corporal
Abayomi Sunday
17NA/76/5419
26
Lance Corporal
Mathias Clement
17NA/76/5578
27
Lance Corporal
Buhari Idris
17NA/76/5343
28
Lance Corporal
Bulama Mukhtar
17NA/76/1750
29
Lance Corporal
Isah Mukaila
17NA/76/4807
30
Lance Corporal
Jamilu Aliyu
17NA/76/5093
31
Lance Corporal
Ali Abdullahi
17NA/76/5112
32
Lance Corporal
Yusuf Saidu
17NA/76/5251
33
Lance Corporal
Abdullahi Garba
17NA/76/3665
34
Lance Corporal
Mubarak Aliyu
17NA/76/5658
35
Lance Corporal
Awa Micheal
17NA/76/0128
36
Lance Corporal
Aliyu Musa
17NA/76/1975
37
Lance Corporal
Onikoyi Lawal
19NA/78/0839
38
Lance Corporal
Sambo Abdulrahman
19NA/78/1758
39
Lance Corporal
Olorundare Azeez
19NA/78/2229
40
Lance Corporal
Shuaibu Ibrahim
19NA/78/2815
41
Lance Corporal
Muhammed Adamu
19NA/78/2628
42
Lance Corporal
Ibrahim Abdulaziz
19NA/78/3579
43
Lance Corporal
Samuel Alexander
20NA/79/1063
44
Lance Corporal
Nazeem Mahmud
20NA/79/4577
45
Lance Corporal
Ahmed Shuaibu
20NA/79/4450
46
Lance Corporal
Tamini James
20NA/79/2496
47
Lance Corporal
Abdulrazaq Salisu
20NA/79/2715
48
Lance Corporal
Tijani Adamu
20NA/79/3164
49
Lance Corporal
Gambo Rabiu
20NA/79/4485
50
Private
Saliu Sueliman
21NA/80/0560
51
Private
Musa Lucky
21NA/80/1598
52
Private
Mustapha Muhammed
21NA/80/2482
53
Private
Ayuba Rimanshong
21NA/80/3077
54
Private
Tijjani Mohammed
21NA/80/3239
55
Private
Jibrin Danladi
21NA/80/5705
56
Private
Edwin Friday
21NA/80/2256
57
Private
Abdullahi Tanko
21NA/80/4391
58
Private
Muhammed Lawan
21NA/80/4899
59
Private
Samotu Musa
21NA/80/0980
60
Private
John Samaila
21NA/80/4828
61
Private
Adebayo Monday
21NA/80/1581
62
Private
Silas Gibson
21NA/80/2718
63
Private
Aliyu Mamman
21NA/80/4831
64
Private
Bright Precious
21NA/80/5749
65
Private
Alkasim Maharaz
21NA/81/8880
66
Private
James Naphtali
21NA/81/6958
67
Private
Umar Taufeeq
21NA/81/10018
68
Private
Buhari Sani
21NA/81/10508
69
Private
Oleka Isaac
21NA/81/7686
70
Private
Ibrahim Mathew
21NA/81/10418
71
Private
Abubakar Idris
22NA/82/3494
72
Private
Yahaya Yusuf
22NA/82/3834
73
Private
Ibrahim Mohammed
22NA/82/2183
74
Private
Sabiu Muktar
22NA/82/2101
75
Private
Babangida John
22NA/83/10713
76
Private
Danjuma Ali
22NA/83/10284
77
Private
Mas'ud Ismail
22NA/83/11257
78
Private
Ahmed Abubakar
22NA/83/11381
79
Private
Sulaiman Musa
22NA/83/11662
80
Private
Saad Auwal
22NA/83/11685
81
Private
Abubakar Yusuf
22NA/83/6787
82
Private
Adamu Mohammed
22NA/83/7382
83
Private
Umar Sulaiman
22NA/83/7654
84
Private
Mahmud Saifullahi
22NA/83/8278
85
Private
Ebe Gideon
22NA/83/8346
86
Private
Abdulrahman Aliyu
22NA/83/8829
87
Private
Yarima Atiku
22NA/83/9767
88
Private
Idris Mustapha
22NA/83/6095
89
Private
Garzali Suleiman
23NA/84/5681
90
Private
Aliyu Abdullahamed
23NA/85/11771
91
Private
David Wisdom
23NA/85/11990
92
Private
Nikodemon Victor
23NA/85/12310
93
Private
Kazeem Lukman
23NA/85/8298
94
Private
Pinon Yunana
23NA/85/9525
95
Private
Haladu Isah
23NA/85/1021
96
Private
Abubakar Abdullahi
23NA/85/11366
97
Private
Friday Justine
23NA/85/11721
98
Private
Selim Lawan
23NA/85/12512
99
Private
Azaka Samuel
23NA/85/7240
100
Private
Zakari Aminu
24NA/86/4203
101
Private
Sufianu Bello
24NA/86/4934
102
Private
Abba Miko
24NA/86/5198
103
Private
Lawal Mubarak
24NA/87/6647
104
Private
Isiya Musa
24NA/87/8279