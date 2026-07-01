Gambia: Agriculture Minister Sets Out Roadmap to Achieve Rice Self-Sufficiency By 2030

The Minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security, Dr. Demba Sabally, has outlined the government's strategy to achieve rice self-sufficiency by 2030, saying the country plans to develop 20,000 hectares of rice fields, expand the use of improved seeds and increase agricultural mechanisation.

Speaking in an interview with Foroyaa on Monday, 29 June 2026, Dr. Sabally said the government remains on course to meet its target of producing 200,000 metric tonnes of rice annually by 2030 to meet the country's food needs.

He said one of the key priorities is large-scale land development across more than 15 locations, including Wassu, Dampha Kunda and Limbambulu.

"Land development is one, and we are on track to be able to develop the 20,000 hectares by 2030, to be able to have enough land properly developed, productive year-round, to feed ourselves," he said.

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According to the minister, the Jahally-Pacharr rice scheme, which covers about 2,400 hectares, is serving as a model for similar developments across the country.

Dr. Sabally also highlighted efforts to improve the country's rice seed system through a partnership with the Korean-supported K-Rice Belt Initiative.

He said a 73-hectare rice seed production centre is being developed in Medina, Central River Region, to strengthen local seed production. He added that they have been allocated land by GiEPA and are developing a 73-hectare complex purely for rice seed development.

The minister said the improved seed varieties are climate-smart, resistant to floods and drought, produce aromatic rice and give much higher yields than traditional varieties.

"Our rice seed, currently the one we are developing with our Korean partners and our seed growers' association, is climate-smart, can resist flood, can work well around drought, and also is high-yielding and aromatic," he explained.

He said the new seeds have significantly increased production.

"The average farmer is making up to four to five tonnes per hectare. Compare that to the traditional one tonne per hectare. It has quadrupled the yield," he said.

Dr. Sabally added that local seed production has also improved.

"This year, unlike all the previous years, 95 percent of all the rice seeds procured by the projects are procured in-country. Only five percent was procured from outside The Gambia because that kind of seed was not available locally," he said.

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The minister said the government is also increasing investment in agricultural mechanisation to improve productivity and attract more young people into farming.

"We recognise that our traditional way of doing rice production cannot get us there," he said.

He noted that rice trans-planters are now being introduced into the country.

"For the first time in the history of this country, we have seen rice trans-planters in action. A rice trans-planter has the capacity to do what 20 men or women can do in the field," he said.

According to him, the government has already imported several rice trans-planters through the GIRAV Project and expects more machines to arrive.

He added that tractors, power tillers and other farm equipment are also being supplied to support mechanised farming.

"We think the mechanisation drive is on track, and that is the only way we can cultivate the 20,000 hectares, take advantage of our high-yield rice seeds, and attract young people into agriculture," Dr. Sabally said.

The minister said all these interventions are aimed at ensuring that The Gambia can produce enough rice to feed its population by 2030.

"These are very clear and concrete plans being funded by the government and development projects. We think by 2030 we should be able to produce the 200,000 metric tonnes of rice that is our target to feed the population," he said.