Sudan: Draft UN Human Rights Council Resolution On El Obeid, Sudan Condemns War Crimes, Starvation As Weapon of War

A woman stands outside her tent four months after fleeing the city of from El Fasher in Darfur following an attack.

Geneva / Amsterdam — The UN Human Rights Council is considering an emergency draft resolution that would mandate the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan to carry out an urgent investigation into alleged human rights violations, crimes against humanity and war crimes in and around the city of El Obeid.

The draft resolution, seen by Radio Dabanga, strongly condemns what it describes as escalating violence committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied forces in and around El Obeid. It also expresses what it describes as the Human Rights Council's deep alarm over the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

According to the text, the city has endured conditions resembling a siege for nearly 18 months, resulting in the near collapse of access to basic services and the tragic loss of civilian lives.

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The draft also condemns intensive aerial attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure across the Kordofan region, particularly in El Obeid.

As previously reported by Radio Dabanga, the United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate on Friday, July 3, to "address the human rights situation in and around El Obeid, North Kordofan in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan." The debate in the Assembly Hall at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Friday morning, is being convened following an official request submitted on Monday, 29 June 2026 by a core group of countries - Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom.

The draft resolution calls on the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to deliver an urgent oral update, followed by an interactive dialogue before the council during its next two sessions.

It also underlines the role of the International Criminal Court in tackling impunity and ensuring accountability for those responsible for atrocities through credible international and domestic criminal justice mechanisms.

The Human Rights Council, currently meeting for its 62nd session, is expected to vote on draft resolutions between Friday and next Tuesday.

The move follows a series of UN reports warning of an imminent large-scale attack on El Obeid that could trigger a humanitarian catastrophe and what they describe as mass atrocities.

In a recent press statement, the UN Security Council also expressed deep concern about the situation in El Obeid, warning that hundreds of thousands of civilians and displaced people are facing grave risks.

Draft resolution condemns violence by the RSF

The draft resolution strongly condemns what it describes as escalating violence committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied forces in and around El Obeid.

According to the text, the city has endured conditions resembling a siege for nearly 18 months, resulting in the near collapse of access to basic services and the tragic loss of civilian lives.

The draft also condemns intensive aerial attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure across the Kordofan region, particularly in El Obeid.

It cites documented reports by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights stating that the city has been hit by more than 20 drone strikes during the past two weeks alone. According to those reports, the attacks directly targeted civilian objects protected under international law, including hospitals and health and water facilities.

'Starvation used as a method of warfare'

The draft resolution expresses what it describes as the Human Rights Council's deep alarm over the use of starvation as a method of warfare.

It states that parties to the conflict have deliberately imposed severe restrictions on food convoys and humanitarian aid, while systematically targeting fuel and water infrastructure, leading to acute shortages of basic necessities for thousands of children, women and internally displaced people.

The draft also highlights attacks on international and local humanitarian workers, referring to the attack on World Food Programme trucks in North Kordofan and the killing of a Sudanese Red Crescent volunteer while carrying out humanitarian work.

It stresses that humanitarian personnel and assets must be afforded full and unconditional protection at all times.

Regional and international efforts

The draft resolution commends the leadership roles played by the African Union and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

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It recognises the various peace initiatives under way and stresses the importance of bringing them together within a single framework. It also highlights the significance of the Berlin Principles on Sudan and the Joint Call to End the War, adopted after the recent Berlin conference, both of which advocate a comprehensive political process that is owned and led by Sudanese themselves.

The draft condemns all forms of external interference that fuel the conflict in Sudan, particularly the supply of weapons, military equipment and drones to the warring parties.

It also reminds states and other entities of their obligation to comply fully with UN Security Council Resolution 1556 imposing an arms embargo.

Finally, the draft rejects the establishment of any parallel governing authorities or governance structures that could undermine Sudan's unity and territorial integrity.

It states that the Human Rights Council will remain actively seized of the matter and continue to monitor developments closely.