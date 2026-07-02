Sudan: 'Int'l Response Does Not Reflect Realities in El Obeid' - Sudan Analyst

A woman stands outside her tent four months after fleeing the city of from El Fasher in Darfur following an attack.

Sudanese journalist and political analyst Sohaib Hamed asserts that recent international concern over the situation in El Obeid does not reflect the reality on the ground. Speaking to Radio Dabanga from inside the city, Hamed says recent international developments relating to North Kordofan state are out of step with the current military situation. "There is currently no military build-up or ground offensive threatening the city, and that roads leading to El Obeid remain open," he says.

Commenting on the UN Security Council session and the UN Human Rights Council meeting convened for Friday, Hamed says international engagement with developments in El Obeid is "completely disconnected" from events on the ground.

According to Hamed, the city is currently experiencing a period of relative calm, with no active military operations taking place on its immediate outskirts. He says military activity is confined to more distant areas and that drone attacks have also declined noticeably in recent weeks.

'Reports do not reflect reality'

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Hamed claims that statements issued by international actors, including the UN secretary-general and the US and UK foreign ministries, are based on inaccurate and misleading reports that do not reflect conditions on the ground.

He argues that the international pressure has a broader strategic objective: persuading the Sudanese army and government to agree to a ceasefire whose consequences have not been fully considered.

According to Hamed, such a truce would provide the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) with an opportunity to regroup, rebuild their strength during the rainy season and prepare for future military operations.

Army 'aware of the risks'

Hamed says the Sudanese army's leadership appears fully aware of what he describes as these potential scenarios.

He adds that regional allies supporting the army share its position and oppose international calls for what he describes as a "free" ceasefire, arguing that such a pause in the fighting could later be used to impose political arrangements, including power-sharing agreements.

Civilians continue to suffer

Hamed acknowledges that residents of El Obeid continue to face genuine hardship as a result of drone attacks.

However, he asserts there is currently no military build-up or ground offensive threatening the city, and that roads leading to El Obeid remain open.

He concludes by reiterating his view that discussions within international institutions are based on reports that, in his opinion, are misleading and inconsistent with the current situation on the ground.