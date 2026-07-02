Congo-Kinshasa: FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brave DR Congo Fall to Late England Fightback

For 75 minutes, the Democratic Republic of Congo stood on the brink of one of the greatest results in their football history. Inspired by the brilliance of Brian Cipenga and a courageous collective display, the Leopards frustrated England before Harry Kane's late double turned the match around, handing the Three Lions a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

Against one of the tournament favourites, Sébastien Desabre's side produced a disciplined, fearless performance that came agonizingly close to a famous triumph before England's captain ultimately made the difference.

Desabre's game plan was executed almost to perfection from the outset. Just seven minutes in, Chancel Mbemba capitalised on uncertainty in the England defence to deliver a superb through ball for Brian Cipenga, whose clinical right-footed finish silenced the stadium and handed DR Congo a dream start.

Rather than retreat, the Leopards remained organised and resolute. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi proved unbeatable for much of the first half, denying Jude Bellingham on two occasions before producing another outstanding save to keep out Harry Kane deep into first-half stoppage time.

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The momentum shifted following England's substitutions. Anthony Gordon's introduction after the hour mark injected fresh pace and directness into the attack, and his influence quickly proved decisive.

His pinpoint cross in the 75th minute found Harry Kane, who powered a header beyond Mpasi to restore parity.

As fatigue began to take its toll on the Congolese side, England found the decisive breakthrough four minutes from time. Once again Gordon was the provider, picking out Kane, who rifled an unstoppable right-footed strike into the far corner to complete the turnaround.

DR Congo still had one final opportunity deep into stoppage time, but Wissa's powerful free-kick drifted narrowly over the crossbar as England held on to book their place in the next round.

The result ends a magnificent World Cup journey for the Leopards, who leave the tournament with immense pride despite the heartbreak.