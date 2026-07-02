Nigeria: Global Capital Flows to Few Cities As African Startups Raise $4.1bn in 2025 - Report

A new report has raised fresh concerns over Africa's place in the global innovation economy, showing that just 15 cities worldwide continue to attract the bulk of startup funding, leaving emerging ecosystems with limited access to capital.

The report Building Africa's Builder Generation comes amid a rebound in African startup financing, with total funding rising to $4.1 billion in 2025 up from $3.25 billion in 2024, representing a 25 per cent year-on-year growth, according to data compiled by Partech Africa.

It showed that equity investments accounted for $2.41 billion, while debt financing surged to a record $1.64 billion, reflecting a shift in how African startups are being funded.

The report noted despite the recovery, that global venture capital remains heavily concentrated in established innovation hubs such as San Francisco, New York, London, Beijing and Singapore, which collectively account for more than 70 per cent of global late-stage startup funding.

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According to the report, global late-stage startup investments more than doubled between 2024 and 2025 to hit $108 billion, with North America alone accounting for 86 per cent of all global AI-native late-stage funding.

The report further warned that Africa's dependence on foreign capital remains a major structural weakness, even as the continent's ecosystem expands.

It revealed that the so-called "Big Four" startup markets like Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Egypt attracted between 72 and 82 per cent of all startup funding on the continent in 2025.

Kenya emerged as the continent's biggest startup destination, pulling between $933.6 million and $1.04 billion, followed by South Africa with up to $715 million, Egypt with as much as $614 million, while Nigeria attracted between $343 million and $572 million.

The report stated, "Africa's next wave of innovation growth will depend on how effectively the continent builds a generation of founders, operators and investors capable of solving local problems at scale."

Similarly, it also highlighted the continent's demographic advantage, noting that more than 60 per cent of Africa's population is under 25 years old, making it the youngest region globally and a critical talent pipeline for future innovation.

However, it warned that access to finance remains a major challenge, with Africa's small and medium enterprises facing a funding gap estimated at $331 billion.

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For Nigeria, the report reinforces the urgency of deepening local venture capital, strengthening policy support and improving infrastructure if Lagos is to compete with the world's leading startup capitals.

Consequently, the report underscores that without building stronger domestic capital systems and nurturing a new generation of innovators, African startup ecosystems may remain on the margins of a global venture market increasingly dominated by a handful of cities.