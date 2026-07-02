Nigeria: Court Grants Diezani Leave to Tender UK Acquittal Judgement in Asset Recovery Suit

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, leave to submit evidence of her acquittal by a United Kingdom court in her ongoing trial in Nigeria initiated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo approved the application after counsel to the EFCC informed the court that the anti-graft agency had no objection to the request.

The development followed Alison-Madueke's recent acquittal by the Southwark Crown Court on June 17 over criminal bribery allegations.

The former petroleum minister is seeking to recover assets previously forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria, arguing that the UK court's judgement represented a significant development that should be considered in the matter before the Nigerian court.

At the proceedings, Justice Ekwo granted the application and directed that the acquittal judgement be admitted for consideration in the case.

The court subsequently adjourned the matter until October 6, when it will hear both the EFCC's preliminary objection and the substantive suit together.

The case is part of Alison-Madueke's ongoing efforts to reclaim assets that were earlier forfeited to the Federal Government following investigations into her alleged acts of corruption and financial crimes during her tenure as petroleum minister.