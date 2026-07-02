Nigeria: ASUU Threatens Strike Over Unimplemented 2025 Agreement in Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Kano Zone, has threatened to embark on industrial action if the governments of Kano, Kaduna and Jigawa states fail to implement the 2025 agreement reached between the federal government and the union in their state-owned universities.

The union issued the warning during a press conference in Kano on Wednesday, where the zonal coordinator, Abdulrazaq Ibrahim, accused the affected state governments of failing to honour commitments they made during negotiations.

Ibrahim acknowledged that the federal government had begun implementing the agreement in federal universities by releasing funds to settle outstanding allowances but lamented that state-owned universities in the zone had yet to benefit.

"While we acknowledge this progress in the federal universities, it is regrettable that some state governments have yet to honour the provisions of the agreement despite participating actively in the negotiation process," he said.

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He identified the affected institutions as Kaduna State University, Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Northwest University Kano and Sule Lamido University.

The ASUU coordinator urged the governments of the three states to immediately implement the agreement, clear outstanding entitlements owed to lecturers and resolve all pending issues to preserve industrial harmony and prevent disruption to academic activities.

He also renewed the union's demand for the payment of its withheld three-and-a-half months' salaries, as well as the remittance of outstanding pension contributions and third-party deductions.

Warning of possible industrial action, Ibrahim said the union would invoke all lawful means to protect the interests of its members.

"ASUU will not hesitate to deploy all legitimate and constitutionally guaranteed means to protect the rights and welfare of its members if these state governments continue to neglect their obligations," he said.

Beyond labour-related issues, Ibrahim expressed concern over the country's worsening insecurity and economic hardship, urging governments at all levels to take urgent steps to safeguard lives and property and implement policies that would improve citizens' welfare.