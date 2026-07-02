Nigeria: Full List - CBN Revokes Licences of 46 Microfinance Banks

On the list of the 46 microfinance banks whose licences were revoked, Kano State accounted for the highest number with 13 banks, followed by Lagos with eight.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released the names of the 46 microfinance banks whose operating licences were revoked for failing to meet the regulatory requirements for continued operation.

The apex bank disclosed on Wednesday that the revocation was carried out in accordance with its powers under Sections 12 and 13 of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act (BOFIA), 2020.

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According to the CBN, the licences were revoked because the affected microfinance banks had insufficient assets to meet their liabilities, closed operations without regulatory approval, or became inactive and ceased financial intermediation.

The revocations were also attributed to the banks' failure to commence operations within 12 months of obtaining their licences and failure to maintain the minimum capital funds unimpaired by losses.

Revocation list

On the list of 46 microfinance banks whose licences were revoked, Kano State accounted for the highest number, with 13 banks, followed by Lagos with 8.

Also, Abia, the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), Kaduna, Kebbi, Niger, Ogun, Plateau, recorded two banks each, while Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Kwara, Ondo, Osun, Oyo, and Rivers had one bank each.

By category, 25 of the affected institutions were Tier 2 microfinance banks, 18 were Tier 1 microfinance banks, and three were State microfinance banks.

The regulator said the license revocation forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen oversight of the financial system and ensure that licensed financial institutions comply with extant laws and prudential regulations.

Here are the microfinance banks whose licenses were revoked:

S/NMicrofinance BankCategoryState

1Minji-Se Churchill MFBTier 1Rivers

2Merchant MFBTier 2Abia

3Janmaa MFBTier 1Kwara

4Busu MFBTier 2Niger

5Gold MFBTier 1Lagos

6Zain MFB (formerly Dawakin Tofa MFB)Tier 2Kano

7Bompai MFBTier 1Kano

8Ajwa MFB (formerly Gezawa MFB)Tier 2Kano

9NOW NOW DIGITAL MFBTier 2Kano

10Crystabel Microfinance BankTier 1Bayelsa

11Chanelle MFBStateLagos

12Abia SME MFBTier 1Abia

13Kamba MFBTier 2Kebbi

14Iwade MFBTier 2Ogun

15Winview MFBTier 1Abuja (FCT)

16Zuru MFBTier 2Kebbi

17Minjibir MFBTier 1Kano

18Shanono MFBTier 2Kano

19Sumaila MFBTier 2Kano

20Rimin Gado MFBTier 2Kano

21Mwaghavul MFBStatePlateau

22Sycamore MFBTier 2Kano

23TOFA MFBTier 2Kano

24Safegate MFBTier 1Lagos

25Creekline MFBTier 2Delta

26Bestar MFBTier 1Oyo

27Livingspring MFBTier 1Cross River

28Apple MFBTier 2Ogun

29Stanford MFBStateUyo*

30Frontline MFBTier 2Anambra

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31Zafec MFBTier 2Kaduna

32Supreme MFBTier 1Lagos

33Bejin-Doko MFBTier 2Niger

34Kanopoly MFBTier 1Kano

35Bellbank MFB (formerly Tsanyawa MFB)Tier 2Kano

36Yeneng MFBTier 2Plateau

37Creditville MFBTier 1Lagos

38MBAG MFBTier 1Lagos

39STRAIGHT SAHARA MFBTier 1Benue

40OURPASS MFBTier 2Ondo

41VERDANT MFBTier 1Lagos

42BASAWA MFBTier 2Kaduna

43CASHA MFBTier 2Abuja (FCT)

44ESTEEM MFBTier 2Kano

45ENTERPRENEUR MFBLagos

46AVANTUS MFBTier 2Osun