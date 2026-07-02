Nigeria: Full List of 36 Borno Students Still in Kidnappers' Den

Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, has released the identities of the 36 students still being held by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, following Monday's deadly attack on the school.
The victims were among candidates sitting for the ongoing National Examinations Council, NECO, Senior School Certificate Examination when the gunmen stormed the school, killing a teacher and abducting dozens of students and staff.
According to school records, the students still in captivity comprise 25 females and 11 males.
They include one SS3 student, 17 SS2 students and 18 SS1 students.
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The release of their identities provides a clearer picture of the scale of the abduction as families continue to await news of their loved ones while security agencies intensify rescue efforts.
Initial reports indicated that 43 people, comprising 41 students and two teachers, were abducted during the attack.
However, seven victims -- five female students and the two teachers --.have since been rescued by security operatives.
One of the rescued teachers confirmed that many of the students remain in captivity despite ongoing rescue efforts.
The councillor representing the ward, Jagila Jabula, said the list was compiled by the school authorities in collaboration with the parents of the missing students.
Still in captivity
The names of the students still missing are:
1. Wamdai Adani
2. Partsi Simon
3. Fati Shehu
4. Lydia Wazamdai
5. Samuel Emmanuelle
6. Dauda Joshua
7. Martha Hassan
8. Fadee Musa
9. Monday Jamul
10. Joshua Hassan
11. Suzuna Sunday
12. Maryam Abdul Aziz
13. Zakariyya Samson
14. Bitrus Munda
15. Lucy Emmanuel
16. Rebecca Joshua
17. Esther Ibrahim
18. Esther Hamman
19. Deborah Emmanuel
20. Presilla Isuwa
21. Victor Monday
22. Victoria Waziri
23. Destiny Silas
24. Sundra Sunday
25. Paulina Oga
26. Mary Sine
27. Samuel Timothy Abba
28. Raju Wadzani
29. Godiya Margirmari
30. Janada Danjuma
31. Ibrahim Ijaj
32. Margret Ijaj
33. Kwoji Yohanna
34. Martha Wajau
35. Gabriel Dauda
36. Laraba Anthony