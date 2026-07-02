Nigeria: Full List of 36 Borno Students Still in Kidnappers' Den

Government Day Secondary School, Lassa, in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, has released the identities of the 36 students still being held by suspected Boko Haram insurgents, following Monday's deadly attack on the school.

The victims were among candidates sitting for the ongoing National Examinations Council, NECO, Senior School Certificate Examination when the gunmen stormed the school, killing a teacher and abducting dozens of students and staff.

According to school records, the students still in captivity comprise 25 females and 11 males.

They include one SS3 student, 17 SS2 students and 18 SS1 students.

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The release of their identities provides a clearer picture of the scale of the abduction as families continue to await news of their loved ones while security agencies intensify rescue efforts.

Initial reports indicated that 43 people, comprising 41 students and two teachers, were abducted during the attack.

However, seven victims -- five female students and the two teachers --.have since been rescued by security operatives.

One of the rescued teachers confirmed that many of the students remain in captivity despite ongoing rescue efforts.

The councillor representing the ward, Jagila Jabula, said the list was compiled by the school authorities in collaboration with the parents of the missing students.

Still in captivity

The names of the students still missing are:

1. Wamdai Adani

2. Partsi Simon

3. Fati Shehu

4. Lydia Wazamdai

5. Samuel Emmanuelle

6. Dauda Joshua

7. Martha Hassan

8. Fadee Musa

9. Monday Jamul

10. Joshua Hassan

11. Suzuna Sunday

12. Maryam Abdul Aziz

13. Zakariyya Samson

14. Bitrus Munda

15. Lucy Emmanuel

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16. Rebecca Joshua

17. Esther Ibrahim

18. Esther Hamman

19. Deborah Emmanuel

20. Presilla Isuwa

21. Victor Monday

22. Victoria Waziri

23. Destiny Silas

24. Sundra Sunday

25. Paulina Oga

26. Mary Sine

27. Samuel Timothy Abba

28. Raju Wadzani

29. Godiya Margirmari

30. Janada Danjuma

31. Ibrahim Ijaj

32. Margret Ijaj

33. Kwoji Yohanna

34. Martha Wajau

35. Gabriel Dauda

36. Laraba Anthony

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