Nigeria, Liberia to Strengthen Economic Ties At Investment Forum

2 July 2026
This Day (Lagos)

The Government of the Republic of Liberia, through the Embassy of Liberia in Nigeria and the Office of the Honorary Consul General of Liberia in Lagos, will host its inaugural Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum in Lagos

Theme, "Building Bridges for Shared Prosperity: Strengthening Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Partnership," the Forum is designed to strengthen bilateral economic relations by bringing together government officials, investors, development partners and private sector leaders to explore new opportunities for trade, investment and strategic collaboration.

The Forum comes at a pivotal moment as African nations continue to strengthen intra-African trade and investment under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The initiative underscores the shared commitment of Liberia and Nigeria to advancing economic cooperation by leveraging their complementary strengths. While Nigeria possesses significant strength in capital mobilisation, entrepreneurship, industrial capacity and innovation, Liberia continues to implement reforms and strategic investments aimed at accelerating economic growth, improving infrastructure and expanding opportunities across key sectors.

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According to the Honorary Consul of Liberia to Nigeria, Dapo Akinosun, SAN, "The Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum represents more than a bilateral engagement; it is a strategic platform for building lasting partnerships that will unlock investment, facilitate knowledge exchange and accelerate economic transformation for both nations. By bringing together governments and the private sector, we are creating opportunities that will deliver tangible economic value and shared prosperity."

As Africa increasingly looks inward to drive sustainable economic development, the Liberia-Nigeria Trade and Investment Forum is expected to serve as a model for strengthening regional trade, encouraging cross-border investments and advancing the continent's shared economic aspirations.

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