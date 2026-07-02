Liberia: Rubber Farmers Endorse Boakai's Export Ban

Monrovia, July 2, 2026 - The Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) has endorsed President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to ban the export of unprocessed natural rubber, describing the policy as a major step toward expanding domestic processing, creating jobs, and improving the livelihoods of thousands of rubber farmers.

The association, which represents smallholder rubber farmers across the country, said Executive Order No. 166 marks a significant shift in Liberia's rubber industry by requiring more natural rubber to be processed locally before export.

Issued on June 26, the Executive Order prohibits the export of unprocessed natural rubber effective July 1. The ban covers raw latex, cup lump, bark scrap, and other unprocessed rubber products, while allowing the continued export of processed products, including Technically Specified Rubber (TSR), ribbed smoked sheets, and latex concentrate.

RPAL President Wilhelmina G. Mulbah Siaway described the measure as a landmark policy that demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting Liberian rubber farmers and promoting value addition within the country.

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She said Liberian farmers have long suffered from low farm-gate prices, exploitation by illegal middlemen, and the export of raw rubber with little benefit accruing to rural communities.

According to Siaway, increasing domestic processing will boost demand for locally produced rubber, encourage investment in processing facilities, create employment opportunities, and enable Liberia to retain a greater share of the value generated from its rubber industry.

The association also believes the policy will help stabilize prices for farmers, strengthen licensed businesses, and curb illegal cross-border trade that has reduced government revenue.

Under Executive Order No. 166, companies that violate the ban face penalties including the seizure of illegally exported rubber, fines of up to US$100,000 for corporations, permanent revocation of export privileges for repeat offenders, and possible criminal prosecution.

The government has tasked the Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority, and the Rubber Development Fund with enforcing the order.

The Executive Order also directs the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, to develop regulations within 30 days to improve domestic market access for smallholder farmers, particularly those in remote communities that have traditionally relied on cross-border sales of raw rubber.

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RPAL pledged to work with government agencies, licensed processors, and development partners to support implementation of the policy.

The association said it believes the measure has the potential to transform Liberia's rubber sector by promoting local value addition, attracting investment, increasing employment, and improving the incomes of thousands of farming families.