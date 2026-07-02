Rwanda: German Prosecutors Arrest Rwanda Genocide Suspect

A German-Rwandan national has been arrested on suspicion of complicity in murders during Rwanda's 1994 genocide. He is thought to have been personally involved in the killing of one victim.

German prosecutors on Wednesday announced the arrest of a man suspected of being an accomplice in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, during which more than 800,000 Tutsis ⁠and moderate Hutus were systematically massacred by Hutu extremists.

Germany has already prosecuted several suspects linked to the genocide under a principle of universal jurisdiction allowing courts in the country to try some serious international crimes ⁠regardless of where they were committed.

What is the man suspected of?

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The man, who was arrested in the central state of Hesse, is accused of giving orders for the deaths of 25 Tutsis while he was an ‌assistant to the mayor of Kayove in northwestern Rwanda.

The suspect, who has been identified only as Innocent S. under German privacy rules, is also thought by the prosecutors to have personally taken part in one murder, stabbing a victim in the chest with a knife.

He is also said to have had death lists drawn up and to have incited the killing of Tutsis in the town.

What happened in the Rwanda genocide?

In April 1994, Hutu militias began with the slaughter of the ethnic minority of the Tutsi following a monthslong hate campaign backed by the government.

The 100-day genocide was marked by numerous atrocities and massive sexual violence.

The international community did little to end the mass killings, which ended only when the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a Tutsi-dominated force led by now-President Paul Kagame, defeated the extremist Hutu government in July.

Edited by: Zac Crellin