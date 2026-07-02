Nigeria: 'I Won't Sabotage APC', Says Former Kaduna Speaker After Primary Loss

Mr Zailani's latest comments represent a significant shift from his immediate reaction to the APC senatorial primary, where former lawmaker Shehu Sani emerged as the winner of the Kaduna Central district's ticket.

Former Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani, has pledged his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he will not work against the party despite losing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District ticket in the party's recent primary election.

Mr Zailani made the remarks in an interview that has circulated widely on social media and was seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

He declared that he would not "throw sand in anyone's path" or undermine the APC's chances in the 2027 general election.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to him, the party gave him the opportunities that shaped his political career, making it impossible for him to betray it.

"The APC has done everything for me. In the party, I became Majority Leader, later Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, and I even served as Acting Governor. All these opportunities came through the APC," he said.

He added that rather than become bitter over the outcome of the primary, he would dedicate himself to working for the party's success.

"Now is the time to serve the APC. I will do everything within my power to ensure the party succeeds. I will not sabotage anyone or work against my party."

A change of tone

Mr Zailani's latest comments represent a significant shift from his immediate reaction to the APC senatorial primary, where former lawmaker Shehu Sani emerged as the winner of the Kaduna Central ticket.

The primary was keenly contested and drew widespread attention because it brought together two influential politicians with longstanding political structures in the state.

Following the declaration of the results, Mr Zailani rejected the outcome, alleging that the exercise was marred by irregularities and failed to reflect the wishes of genuine party delegates.

His supporters also criticised the conduct of the primary, describing the process as flawed and calling for a review of the outcome.

In the days that followed, Mr Zailani repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the exercise, insisting that the process did not meet his expectations.

However, his latest remarks suggest he has accepted the party's decision and is prepared to move on.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Background

The APC primary for Kaduna Central was one of the most closely watched contests in Kaduna State.

Mr Sani, who represented the district in the Senate between 2015 and 2019, defeated Mr Zailani to secure the APC ticket.

The victory marked Mr Sani's political comeback within the APC after returning to the party, while Mr Zailani's defeat ended his bid to represent the district in the Senate.

The outcome generated mixed reactions among party members, with supporters of both camps celebrating and protesting the result, respectively.

Although Mr Zailani initially challenged the credibility of the exercise, his latest public comments indicate he has chosen party unity over further confrontation, declaring that he will work for the APC in the general election.

An ally of Mr Zailani told PREMIUM TIMES that the former speaker's latest remarks were an effort to promote reconciliation within the APC following the contentious senatorial primary.

"The primary is over, and politics is about building consensus after competition. He has accepted the reality and believes the party must move forward together. That is the message he is sending," the source said.