Nigeria: Savannah Energy Confirms Appointment of Uyi Akpata As Non-Executive Director

press release

Mr Akpata has no shareholding in the company, the statement said.

Further to its announcement on 9 October 2025 of the intended appointments of two Nigerians to its board, Savannah Energy PLC, the British independent energy company focused on the delivery of Projects that Matter, has confirmed the appointment of Uyi Akpata as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Following the publication of the company's 2025 annual accounts and after a handover period, it is intended that Mr Akpata will be appointed as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee.

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Commenting on the appointment, Joseph Pagop Noupoué, Non-Executive Chair of Savannah, said:

"We are pleased to welcome Uyi to the Savannah Board as a Non-Executive Director. Uyi brings extensive experience in audit, risk management, corporate governance and the energy sector, gained over a distinguished career spanning more than 40 years. His leadership roles at PwC, including as Senior Partner for Nigeria and Regional Senior Partner for West Africa, together with his deep knowledge of the African energy industry, make him an excellent addition to the Board. We look forward to benefiting from his expertise as Savannah continues to expand its operations across Africa, execute its growth strategy and deliver long-term value for shareholders."

Mr Akpata commented:

"I am delighted to be joining the Board of Savannah at this important stage in the Company's development. Savannah has built a strong and diversified energy business with a clear strategic focus and significant growth opportunities. I look forward to working closely with my fellow Board members and the management team, and to contributing my experience in governance, audit, risk oversight and the energy sector to support the Company's continued growth and success."

Biography - Uyi Akpata

A Chartered accountant by background with over 40 years of experience, Mr Akpata held multiple senior leadership roles at PwC, the leading international audit and professional services firm, before his retirement on 30 June 2024.

His key roles include Senior Partner for Nigeria and Regional Senior Partner for West Africa, Head of Oil and Gas for Africa, and membership in both the firm's Global Oil & Gas Leadership team and Africa Leadership team.

With his assurance services background, Mr Akpata led audit work for the energy supermajors active in Nigeria, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and a host of high-growth emerging energy companies. He has also supervised teams auditing companies outside of the energy sector, in areas such as financial services, consumer goods and agriculture.

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More recently, in October 2024, Mr Akpata founded Rusa Advisory, where he specialises in providing governance and risk management advisory services and partners with business leaders to drive sustainable growth, efficiency and profitability.

Mr Akpata is currently Chairman of the Board of EmPLE Life Insurance, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Unified Payments Limited, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Unity Schools Old Students Association and President of the Nigerian Cricket Federation. He also served as Chairman of the Professional Services Group of the Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce. Uyi holds a Bachelor of Science degree (BSc) in Accounting from the University of Lagos. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and is currently a Fellow of the Institute.

In recognition of his contributions to the business environment in Nigeria, Mr Akpata was awarded an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Management Science by Wellspring University in 2018. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of Miva Open University, where he also serves as Professor of Practice in Financial Accounting.

Mr Akpata has no shareholding in the company, the statement said.