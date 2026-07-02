Liberia: Maersk Liberia Donates Five 20ft Containers to Margibi University

Global shipping and logistics giant Maersk Liberia has deepened its investment in Liberia's higher education sector by donating five 20-foot shipping containers to Margibi University, a contribution expected to support the institution's expansion and enhance learning opportunities for hundreds of students.

The containers were officially handed over during a ceremony held on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the university's campus in Harbel. University authorities say the containers will be converted into modern educational and innovation spaces, including a digital laboratory designed to provide students and faculty with access to technology, research resources, and digital skills training.

The donation marks the beginning of what both institutions describe as a long-term strategic partnership focused on education, innovation, and national development.

Speaking during the turnover ceremony, Maersk Liberia Managing Director, Boubacar Telly Beavogui, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to creating sustainable impact in Liberia beyond its traditional shipping and logistics operations.

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"At Maersk, we strongly believe that our role goes beyond moving cargo and enabling global trade," Beavogui said. "We are equally committed to contributing positively to the communities where we operate. This initiative is a reflection of that commitment, supporting education, empowering young talent, and creating sustainable impact in Liberia."

According to him, education remains one of the most powerful drivers of national development, making investments in educational institutions essential for building Liberia's future workforce and strengthening innovation.

He disclosed that the donation followed several months of engagement after Margibi University approached the company seeking support. While the request underwent internal compliance reviews and consultations, Maersk ultimately approved the donation as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda.

For Margibi University, the donation arrives at a critical moment as the institution experiences rapid growth following its elevation from college to university status in 2024.

Margibi University President Dr. Joseph T. Isaac said enrollment has increased dramatically over the past two years, creating an urgent need for additional infrastructure and learning facilities.

"We currently have about 800 students. We've grown from just over 300 students to more than 800 in less than two years," Dr. Isaac revealed. "That growth means we need more facilities, more buildings, more faculty, and more staff. Innovation, collaboration, and partnership are the vehicles that will help us achieve those goals."

Founded as Harbel College in 2012 and officially elevated to university status in 2024, Margibi University has emerged as one of Liberia's fastest-growing public higher education institutions. University officials say maintaining that momentum will require strong partnerships with the private sector and development stakeholders.

Dr. Isaac described the container donation as a significant contribution to the university's long-term development strategy and expressed hope that Maersk would remain a key partner in its transformation agenda.

"Our dream is big, and we know where we want to go," he said. "We want Maersk to be part of that journey so that we can walk together, talk together, and move together in building the university our students deserve."

The donation was facilitated through discussions led by the university's Vice President for Institutional Advancement, H.E. Rosemarie James, who praised Maersk for embracing the institution's vision and responding positively to its request.

Mrs. James recalled her first visit to the company's offices and described the interaction as the beginning of a partnership built on mutual respect and shared objectives.

"This donation of five containers is a remarkable gesture," she said. "We are grateful and will ensure they are used for their intended purposes--teaching, learning, innovation, and storage. This is more than a donation ceremony; it is the start of a long-lasting relationship that will create greater opportunities for our students and our academic community."

University officials indicated that the containers will support efforts to expand infrastructure and create modern learning environments capable of meeting the demands of a growing student population.

For Maersk Liberia, the initiative aligns with a broader philosophy of community engagement that has shaped the company's presence in Liberia since 2001. Beyond facilitating trade and connecting Liberian businesses to global markets, the company says it remains committed to supporting education, capacity building, and inclusive economic growth.

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The partnership comes at a time when Liberia's higher education sector is increasingly seeking innovative solutions to infrastructure and technology challenges. Observers say collaborations between universities and private-sector institutions could play a critical role in improving learning environments and preparing graduates for an increasingly digital and competitive global economy.

As both institutions look to the future, leaders emphasized that the container donation is only the first step in what they hope will become a long-term partnership dedicated to advancing education, innovation, and opportunity for young Liberians.

For the students of Margibi University, the five shipping containers represent far more than physical structures. They symbolize new opportunities for learning, technological advancement, and skills development--investments that could help shape the next generation of Liberia's leaders and professionals.