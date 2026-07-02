Liberia: Mme Seeks Amendment to Mining Laws

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has called for urgent amendments to Liberia's mining laws to strengthen mineral governance and curb rising cases of illicit mining and mineral smuggling across the country.

The Ministry's position was presented on Wednesday during a public hearing held on Capitol Hill by the Minister of Mines and Energy, R. Matenokay Tingban, before the House Committee on Mines and Energy and the House's Leadership. The Minister stressed that the mining sector needs a "comprehensive review and reform of mining legislation; warning that persistent legal and institutional weaknesses continue to undermine regulatory enforcement and state control over the extractive sector."

Minister Tingban emphasized that "without strong legislative backing, efforts to combat illegal mining would remain constrained, exposing the sector to governance failures, environmental degradation, and revenue losses."

"Strengthening the legislative framework governing mining activities is essential to improving transparency, accountability, regulatory compliance, and democratic governance in the management of Liberia's mineral wealth," Minister Tingban said.

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Illicit Mining Described as a Governance Threat

The Minister in his presentation warned that illicit mining has become a major governance challenge, depriving the Government of Liberia of critical domestic revenue, discouraging legitimate investment, undermining environmental stewardship, and heightening security risks in mining communities.

The minister noted that many operators continue to extract minerals without obtaining the required mineral rights, exploration licenses, or mining permits under the Mining and Minerals Law.

"It raises serious regulatory concerns how excavators and other heavy machinery are deployed in mining communities without valid permits or clearance from the appropriate authorities," the official said. "This reflects systemic weaknesses in compliance enforcement and governance oversight within the sector."

Resistance to Enforcement and Institutional Constraints

The Ministry also disclosed that compliance and enforcement teams frequently encounter resistance during field operations, including interference from local government officials, traditional authorities, and other influential actors.

Accordingly, such interference from illicit miners undermined regulatory enforcement and weakens state authority in mineral governance.

"Our inspectorate teams often encounter obstacles that limit their ability to enforce mining regulations effectively," an enforcement official noted. "These governance challenges make it difficult to ensure full compliance in the extractive sector."

Officials further warned that the spread of illicit mining could trigger violent clashes between illegal operators and host communities, fuel intra-community disputes over mineral-rich land, and threaten public order and national security.

Legal Gaps and Weak Enforcement Framework

The Ministry identified several structural constraints enabling illegal mining activities, including inadequate logistical support, insufficient manpower within inspection units, and weaknesses in the legal framework governing the sector.

Officials argued that the current Mining and Minerals Law does not impose sufficiently strong sanctions, as many mining-related offenses are not fully incorporated into the Penal Code, limiting effective criminal prosecution.

The Ministry also highlighted gaps in the Whistleblower Act, stating that it lacks adequate protections and incentives to encourage reporting of illicit mining, mineral smuggling, and other illegal financial activities within the extractive industry.

Call for Legislative Action and Governance Reform

Minister Tingban and officials urged the Legislature to amend the mining law to impose stricter penalties for illicit mining and mineral trafficking, and to integrate serious offenses into the Penal Code to strengthen prosecutorial authority.

They also called for amendments to the Whistleblower Act to enhance legal protections and introduce incentives for citizens reporting illegal mining activities.

A Ministry spokesperson underscored the importance of parliamentary support in advancing reforms.

"Legislative reform is critical to restoring order in the mining sector and reinforcing accountability mechanisms," the spokesperson said. "Without stronger laws, enforcement alone will not be sufficient to dismantle illicit mining networks."

Budgetary and Institutional Strengthening

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The Ministry further requested increased budgetary support from the Legislature to recruit additional mining inspectors, strengthen compliance units, and improve logistical capacity for field operations.

It also proposed the introduction of digital mineral traceability systems to enhance transparency and accountability across the mineral value chain.

Officials described these reforms as essential to improving regulatory effectiveness and aligning Liberia's mining sector with international best practices.

Outlook

The Ministry stressed that sustained political will, stronger intergovernmental coordination, effective parliamentary oversight, and adherence to democratic governance principles will be critical in addressing illicit mining and strengthening the extractive sector.

It concluded that comprehensive legal and institutional reforms would not only improve investor confidence and regulatory compliance but also ensure that Liberia's mineral wealth contributes more meaningfully to inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and long-term national prosperity.