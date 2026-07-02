Liberia: Rubber Farmers Welcome Boakai's Export Ban

Liberia's largest association of rubber farmers has thrown its full support behind President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's decision to indefinitely ban the export of unprocessed natural rubber, describing the policy as a long-awaited shift that could reshape one of the country's most important agricultural industries.

The Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL), which represents thousands of smallholder farmers across the country, says Executive Order No. 166 offers an opportunity to reverse decades of exporting raw materials with little benefit returning to rural communities.

"This is a landmark policy that demonstrates President Boakai's unwavering commitment to protecting the livelihoods of Liberian rubber farmers," RPAL President Wilhelmina G. Mulbah Siaway said, praising the administration's decision to require more rubber to be processed inside Liberia before it leaves the country.

Issued on June 26, the Executive Order prohibits the export of unprocessed natural rubber beginning July 1 as part of the Boakai administration's broader industrialization agenda. While exports of raw latex, cup lump, bark scrap and other unprocessed rubber products are banned, processed products such as Technically Specified Rubber (TSR), ribbed smoked sheets and latex concentrate remain eligible for export.

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For Liberia, Africa's largest producer of natural rubber, the policy marks one of the country's most significant interventions in the sector in years. Government officials say the objective is straightforward: retain more value inside Liberia by encouraging domestic manufacturing, creating jobs and expanding government revenue instead of exporting raw materials for processing overseas.

For Mulbah Siaway, the announcement carries another meaning.

"For decades, Liberian rubber farmers have endured unfairly low farm-gate prices, exploitation by illegal middlemen, and the continuous export of raw rubber without any meaningful value addition to the national economy," she said. "While other countries have benefited from processing Liberia's raw rubber into finished and semi-finished products, rural Liberian farmers have remained trapped in poverty despite their hard work."

The association believes the export ban could fundamentally change that equation.

According to RPAL, requiring more processing within Liberia will increase demand for locally produced rubber, expand domestic factories and generate employment opportunities for young people, technicians and skilled workers. The organization also expects the policy to strengthen licensed businesses while reducing illegal cross-border trade that has deprived the government of tax revenue.

"This policy will protect farmers' livelihoods by reducing exploitation at the farm gate and promoting more stable and competitive prices for raw rubber," Mulbah Siaway said, adding that stronger domestic processing would allow Liberia to capture a larger share of the rubber value chain before products reach international markets.

Under the Executive Order, companies violating the ban face stiff penalties, including seizure of illegally exported rubber, fines of up to US$100,000 for corporations, permanent loss of export privileges for repeat offenders and possible criminal prosecution. The government has directed the Ministries of Agriculture, Commerce and Industry, Finance and Development Planning, the Liberia Revenue Authority and the Rubber Development Fund to jointly enforce the measure.

The Order also requires the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, working with the Ministry of Agriculture, to develop regulations within 30 days aimed at improving domestic market access for smallholder farmers, particularly those in remote communities that have historically depended on cross-border sales of raw rubber.

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RPAL has pledged to work alongside government institutions, licensed processors and development partners to ensure the policy succeeds.

"We are confident that, with effective implementation and continued stakeholder collaboration, this policy will usher in a new era of prosperity for Liberia's rubber sector and improve the lives of thousands of farming families whose primary source of income is rubber production," Mulbah Siaway said.

For Liberia's rubber farmers, the association says, the executive order represents more than a trade restriction. It is a bet that the country's natural resources can generate more jobs, more investment and more wealth at home before they are shipped abroad.