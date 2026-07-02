Nigeria: Anambra Communities Decry Devastating Erosion, Urge Government's Intervention

"If nothing is done, the erosion will continue to worsen and may force people to abandon their ancestral lands."

The residents of the Enugwu-Agidi and Ogidi communities in the Njikoka and Idemili North local government areas of Anambra State have appealed to both the state and federal governments to intervene in the worsening, life-threatening erosion in the area.

They made the appeal during an assessment visit by officials of the Anambra State Erosion, Watershed and Climate Change Agency to flood and erosion-affected communities in the two local government areas.

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At Enugwu-Agidi, residents said the erosion had severely affected Mgbachala and Irugaga areas in Ifite Village, making movement difficult during the rainy season.

Speaking, Benjamin Ejinaga, vice chairman of Ifite village, said the worsening land degradation could eventually displace residents if urgent remedial measures were not taken.

"During rainy seasons, it becomes very difficult to pass through the affected areas.

"If nothing is done, the erosion will continue to worsen and may force people to abandon their ancestral lands," Mr Ejinaga said.

The agency delegation also visited the Iyienu University Teaching Hospital, which is threatened by erosion that has destroyed parts of the hospital's perimeter fence and 10 buildings, including male and female hostels and administrative blocks of the institution.

Humphrey Udechukwu, legal secretary of the diocese on the Niger, told the delegation that the erosion was caused by illegal stone mining activities behind the institution by unauthorised persons.

Mr Udechukwu said the mining activities had continued despite being reported to the appropriate authorities.

He said, "We urge the state government to stop the illegal miners and address the damage already caused, as the lives of students, lecturers, management staff and other residents are at risk."

On his part, the agency's Acting Managing Director, Ifeanyi Nwasinoke, said the agency had assessed the affected sites and proposed constructing five solar-powered catchment pits to divert floodwater away from the school environment.

Mr Nwasinoke said the agency would forward its assessment report and recommendations to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

(NAN)