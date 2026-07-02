Nigeria: Anambra Police Commissioner Tasks Officers On Professionalism

2 July 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

"The confidence of our people is one of our greatest operational assets and we must continue to earn and sustain it," the police chief said.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, has urged police officers in the state to maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

According to him, this is line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu.

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Mr Orutugu made the call at the security conference organised by the police command in Anambra on Tuesday in Awka.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that eight area commanders and 56 divisional police officers in the state attended the conference.

Mr Orutugu said professionalism was the only way the police could earn public trust and confidence.

"I wish to use this medium to re-echo the IGP's directives against any form of indiscipline, corruption, extortion, abuse of office or any conduct capable of bringing the force into disrepute.

"Officers must remain courteous, professional and respectful in dealing with members of the public.

"The confidence of our people is one of our greatest operational assets and we must continue to earn and sustain it," Mr Orutugu said.

The police commissioner, however, observed that against all odds, the command has continued to be above board in tackling insecurity.

"I am pleased to note that despite the prevailing security challenges, this Command has continued to record remarkable operational successes.

"The successes recorded have inspired greater commitment in response to the expectations of the IGP, the government of Anambra and indeed the people to continue to be safe and grow," he said.

Mr Orutugu said the police uniform was a symbol of honour, sacrifice and public trust, hence the need for the officers to apply professionalism in the discharge of duty.

He urged the officers to remain courageous and committed to their constitutional responsibilities.

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