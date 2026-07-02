Nigeria: Soldiers Dismantle Illegal Arms Factory, Recover Ak-47 Rifles in Kebbi

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, have dismantled an illegal arms manufacturing syndicate in Kebbi State, recovering five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and arresting two suspected gun makers allegedly supplying weapons to terrorist groups.

The operation, carried out on the strength of credible intelligence, targeted a secluded compound reportedly used by the suspects to manufacture and store the firearms away from the attention of security agencies.

The military said the raid was part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics and stem the proliferation of illicit weapons across the North-West.

Confirming the operation in a statement on Thursday, the Media Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lieutenant Colonel Aliyu Danja, said the troops acted on credible intelligence to dismantle the network.

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"Acting on credible intelligence, the troops conducted a carefully planned operation on a secluded compound deliberately concealed by the suspects to evade security detection.

"During a thorough search of the premises, troops recovered five locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and arrested two suspected arms manufacturers and suppliers," Danja said.

He noted that the operation was executed in collaboration with other security agencies, describing it as another breakthrough in the fight against terrorism and organised crime in the region.

"The operation, conducted in close collaboration with other security agencies, highlights the growing effectiveness of inter-agency cooperation in ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist logistics and degrade criminal networks across the North-West," he stated.

According to him, the suspects are currently in military custody undergoing preliminary interrogation, while investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate, including their financiers and collaborators.

"Investigations have commenced to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate, uncover their financiers and collaborators, and dismantle the entire illegal arms supply network," Danja added.

The Theatre Command commended the troops and partner security agencies for their professionalism and urged residents of the North-West to continue supporting security operations with timely and credible intelligence.

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"Public cooperation remains vital to sustaining ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal elements and enhance security across the region," the statement added.