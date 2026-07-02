Liberia: Wellness Partners Medical Center Launches Health Membership Plans, Screening Packages to Cut Costs At Fifth Anniversary

MONROVIA — Wellness Partners Medical Center used its fifth anniversary last Thursday to launch prepaid healthcare membership plans and preventive screening packages that it says will lower out-of-pocket costs and push patients toward early diagnosis rather than emergency treatment.

The center unveiled the programs June 18 at a celebration under the theme "A Journey of Impact. A Legacy in the Making," which drew patients, physicians, nurses, development partners, corporate institutions, members of the diplomatic community and community leaders.

The membership program is a health financing plan designed to help individuals, families, employers and Liberians in the diaspora prepare for both routine and unexpected medical expenses. The center said it is meant to move healthcare financing away from reactive treatment toward prevention, financial preparedness and continuous access to care. Alongside it, the center introduced preventive screening packages intended to promote early disease detection, speed diagnosis and treatment, reduce avoidable complications and lower the out-of-pocket burden on patients.

Dr. Nicole Cooper, chief executive officer and medical director of Wellness Partners, described the initiative as a step toward strengthening Liberia's healthcare system.

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"These programs are about empowering people to plan ahead for their health, not simply paying for healthcare after they become sick," Cooper said. "Healthcare should not begin in the emergency room. It should begin with prevention, early diagnosis, routine screening, and giving families the confidence that quality care is both accessible and affordable."

Cooper said preventive medicine remains one of the most effective ways to improve national health outcomes. "When people can detect illnesses early, they have better treatment options, lower healthcare costs, and significantly improved chances of recovery," she said. "Our goal is to remove financial barriers that discourage people from seeking medical attention until conditions become critical."

The anniversary also served as the platform for the center to outline the next phase of its expansion, which it said would include enhanced emergency medicine, inpatient care, surgical services and specialized clinical services. Cooper said the expansion is expected to strengthen the facility's capacity to manage more complex conditions in Liberia while reducing dependence on costly overseas medical referrals.

"The future we are building is one of transformation and impact," she said. "We envision a healthcare system where more Liberians can receive advanced medical treatment without leaving the country. Every investment we make is aimed at improving clinical excellence, strengthening patient care, and restoring confidence in Liberia's healthcare system."

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She said the institution's ambitions extend beyond treatment. "Our vision extends beyond treating illnesses. We are building a healthcare institution that emphasizes prevention, innovation, compassion, and clinical excellence. We want every patient who walks through our doors to experience safe, reliable, and world-class medical care."

Healthcare stakeholders at the event praised the center's investment in preventive medicine, health financing and specialized services, saying such initiatives are important to strengthening the health system and advancing universal access to care. The celebration closed with a call for individuals, businesses, institutions, development partners and members of the diaspora to support the center's vision of a more resilient healthcare system.

"Our hope is that in the near future, advanced healthcare for Liberians will no longer mean booking a flight abroad," Cooper said. "Instead, it will mean walking into Wellness Partners Medical Center with confidence that the quality of care available here meets the highest standards."