Liberia: Boakai Urges African Youth to Lead Democracy, Drive Tech Innovation

MONROVIA — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Sr. has challenged Africa's young people to become the driving force behind the continent's democratic advancement and technological transformation, warning that Africa cannot realize its full potential unless it empowers its youth to lead, innovate and create opportunities at home.

Delivering the keynote address Wednesday at the 2026 Young Democracy Union of Africa (YDUA) conference in Monrovia, Boakai said one of Africa's greatest challenges is the growing perception among young people that success can only be achieved outside the continent.

Held under the theme, "Waking the Giant: Youth-Led Democracy and Africa's Technological Renovation," the gathering brought together youth leaders and stakeholders to discuss the future of democratic governance and innovation across Africa.

"There is no reason why our brightest young people should feel compelled to risk their lives in search of opportunities that we can create here at home," the president said.

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Boakai said governments have a responsibility to build societies where young people choose to remain because they believe in their country's future.

According to him, creating an enabling environment for youth is essential to unlocking Africa's vast human potential.

"The youth should be the drivers of Africa's transformation, and we owe it to them to give them hope and meaningful opportunities in their own countries," he said.

He stressed that investment in technology, innovation and research is critical to preparing young Africans to compete in the global economy.

"If we invest in technology, innovation, and research, our youth will not only participate in but also shape the global digital economy. This is the giant we must awaken," Boakai declared.

The Liberian leader said Africa's democratic future depends on principled leadership and the active participation of young people.

"But democracy alone is not enough. The same generation that safeguards Africa's democracy must also lead Africa's technological revolution. Africa cannot afford to remain merely a consumer of innovation. Our young people must become creators, innovators, entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers," he asserted.

Boakai noted that technology is transforming virtually every sector, including agriculture, healthcare, education, commerce, manufacturing and governance, making it imperative for African youth to position themselves at the forefront of innovation.

Reflecting on Liberia's post-war recovery, Boakai said the country's democratic progress demonstrates the power of youth participation and national resilience.

"Our young people have played a central role in this journey. That experience demonstrates that democracy becomes stronger when young people are not spectators but active participants--when they vote, organize peacefully, engage in constructive debate, hold their leaders accountable, contest elections, defend constitutional values, and contribute meaningfully to public policy," he said.

The president highlighted Liberia's growing international recognition, including its recent election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"The Liberia you see today is recognized as a peaceful democracy and a responsible member of the international community. These efforts have earned our country increasing international confidence, culminating in Liberia's overwhelming election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council," he added.

Boakai also reflected on Liberia's recovery from years of civil conflict, saying the country has deliberately embraced democratic governance as the only legitimate means of resolving political differences.

"For more than two decades since the end of the conflict, we have strengthened democratic politics as the only acceptable channel for political competition, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and democratic governance," he said.

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"The successful conduct of democratic elections and the peaceful transfer of power since 2006--culminating in the first peaceful transfer of power between democratically elected governments since 1944--is an achievement every Liberian should celebrate with pride."

Reaffirming his administration's commitment to democratic governance, Boakai described democracy as a cornerstone of people-centered development and emphasized that Africa's future rests in the hands of its youth.

"The 'giant' referred to in this theme is Africa's youth," he said.

In closing, the president encouraged young Africans to think boldly, engage constructively and develop practical solutions that will strengthen democratic institutions while accelerating technological innovation across the continent.

"Our young people must seize today's opportunities to become active partners in national development. They must become the architects of Liberia and the Africa they wish to inherit, not the ones they choose to leave," Boakai stated.