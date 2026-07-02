Liberia: Who Is Really On Trial?

The US$19.2 million cocaine investigation has become about far more than 237.6 kilograms of narcotics intercepted at Roberts International Airport. Every passing day makes that clearer. This is no longer simply a criminal investigation. It is an examination of the strength--or weakness--of the Liberian State itself.

Ironically, cocaine may be the least important thing on trial.

What is truly on trial are the institutions entrusted with protecting the Republic.

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The Ministry of Justice has promised to dismantle an entire criminal network. The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency insists the investigation is progressing. The Liberia National Police says suspects could soon be charged. The National Security Agency has been drawn into the inquiry. The Witness Protection Agency has stepped forward to reassure cooperating witnesses that they will be protected. The Legislature demands arrests. The Executive has pledged that no one is untouchable.

Each institution has made a promise.

Now each institution must prove that promise means something.

Liberians have heard bold declarations before. We remember the infamous US$100 million cocaine seizure at the Freeport of Monrovia in September 2022. The drugs were discovered hidden inside a refrigerated container of frozen pig feet. The traffickers were caught in the act of retrieving the shipment after it had already cleared the port. It appeared to be an open-and-shut case.

Yet the accused walked free. The foreign nationals left Liberia. The larger network disappeared into history.

That memory still hangs over this investigation.

It explains why public confidence cannot be restored with press conferences alone. It will only be restored by evidence, prosecutions and convictions that survive judicial scrutiny.

This is why we caution against confusing urgency with justice.

Some lawmakers now argue that investigators already have enough evidence to arrest those closest to the shipment. Perhaps they do. But if the Government genuinely believes this operation involved financiers, organizers, facilitators and protectors operating within a sophisticated criminal enterprise, then Liberia cannot afford to stop at the warehouse door.

Cargo handlers are replaceable. Scanner operators are replaceable. Drivers are replaceable.

The people who finance and direct these operations are not.

The Attorney General has repeatedly stated that the objective is not merely to prosecute those who physically handled the cocaine but to dismantle the network behind it. If that commitment is sincere, investigators must follow every lead, every financial trail, every telephone record, every shipping document and every communication -- regardless of whose name appears at the end of it.

President Joseph Boakai has declared that no one will be untouchable. Those words now define this investigation.

If "no one" truly means no one, then political influence, economic power, family connections and official position cannot become invisible shields. A criminal enterprise capable of moving nearly US$20 million worth of cocaine toward an international flight did not flourish because it trusted chance. It flourished because someone believed the system could be manipulated.

That is the real conspiracy investigators must expose.

Equally, Liberia's commitment to the rule of law is being tested. The temptation to sacrifice due process for public applause is always greatest during moments of national outrage. But successful prosecutions are not built on public anger. They are built on disciplined investigations and evidence capable of withstanding the scrutiny of a courtroom.

Every institution now has something to prove. Can the investigators resist political pressure? Can prosecutors build a case that dismantles an organization rather than merely prosecutes individuals? Can witnesses testify without fear?

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Can lawmakers exercise oversight without prejudging guilt? Can the courts demonstrate that justice in Liberia is neither selective nor for sale?

Those are the questions history will remember long after the cocaine has been destroyed.

This investigation has become a referendum on the credibility of the Liberian State. If the Government succeeds in exposing and dismantling the network behind this shipment, it will send a message far beyond our borders that Liberia is no longer an easy transit point for organized crime.

But if this investigation ends where too many before it have ended -- with minor actors punished while the architects disappear into the shadows -- it will not simply be another failed drug case.

It will be an indictment of the institutions that were created to defend the Republic.

The cocaine is evidence. The institutions are on trial. The verdict belongs to the Liberian people.