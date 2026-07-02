Liberia: GOL Bids Farewell to Ifad's Boss After Securing Record U.S.$56m Agriculture Deal

The agriculture sector is turning the page on a transformative chapter as Pascaline Barankeba, the outgoing Country Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), departs after helping the country secure its largest-ever single allocation from the fund -- US$56 million under IFAD's 13th replenishment.

At a formal farewell ceremony in Monrovia, on Tuesday, June 30, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah hailed Barankeba as "more than a development partner -- a friend and fierce advocate for Liberia," crediting her behind-the-scenes guidance for the historic funding win.

"She guided me on IFAD policies. She showed me what needed to be done for IFAD to give us the attention we needed," Nuetah told attendees. "Because of our contribution and commitment to IFAD's 13th replenishment, we received US$56 million. Liberia has not received that amount in any single allocation before."

The record funding arrives as Liberia pushes its Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda, an ambitious national drive to slash rice imports, expand local production, and lift rural incomes. Under Barankeba's tenure, IFAD's portfolio was realigned to match those priorities.

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"Because we highlighted the importance of rice to the full economy of this country, Pascaline made sure that the Tree Crops Extension Project supported lowland development," Nuetah said.

Her term is marked by a string of firsts and revivals: Liberia's first national cocoa seed garden was established, investment in the coffee sector was renewed, hundreds of hectares of aging cocoa farms were rehabilitated, and feeder roads were rebuilt to connect smallholder farmers to markets.

Finance and Development Minister Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan put it plainly: "IFAD, the agriculture sector, is not where it was yesterday. In the intervening period between yesterday and now, there has been a Pascaline Barankeba."

In her farewell remarks, Barankeba deflected credit to Liberian farmers and government partners. "This achievement belongs to all of us," she said, pointing to collaboration with ministries, cooperatives, and rural communities.

"As I conclude my assignment, I reflect on the sources of strength that have made this journey so meaningful -- the resilience of Liberia's farmers, the vision of its leaders, and the enduring partnership between the Government of Liberia and IFAD."

Though leaving her post, Barankeba reaffirmed IFAD's commitment to Liberia's goals. "Although I leave Liberia, a part of my heart will remain here. I will continue to follow your progress with admiration and optimism," she said.

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The stakes are high. Liberia still imports over 70% of its staple rice, leaving it vulnerable to global price shocks and foreign exchange pressure. The US$56 million IFAD package is slated to target that gap head-on, with funding for irrigation schemes, mechanization, lowland rice expansion, and value chain support.

Officials say Barankeba's tenure laid the groundwork for IFAD's next phase in Liberia, expected to prioritize climate-resilient farming, youth agribusiness, and stronger private-sector linkages.

IFAD has not yet named Barankeba's successor. For now, the Ministry of Agriculture says it will build on the "firm foundation" she leaves behind -- one measured not only in unprecedented funding, but in seed gardens planted, farms rehabilitated, and renewed confidence among Liberia's smallholders.

As Liberia works to feed itself, Barankeba's exit marks both an end and a benchmark: proof of what targeted partnership can deliver, and a challenge to sustain the momentum.