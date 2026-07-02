Liberia: Lawmakers Seek Answers On Missing NEC Official

Capitol Hill — The House of Representatives has summoned the Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to explain the disappearance of Sinoe County Senior Elections Magistrate Solomon Jaryenneh, who has reportedly been missing since early April.

The decision followed a communication from Sinoe County District #3 Representative Alex S. Noah, who requested Plenary to invite the NEC Chairperson to provide an update on the magistrate's whereabouts amid growing concern from lawmakers, the official's family, and residents of Sinoe County.

According to Rep. Noah, family members reported that Jaryenneh has not been seen since attending an NEC-organized workshop in neighboring Maryland County in late March 2026.

The lawmaker said the disappearance of a senior elections official entrusted with critical electoral responsibilities warrants urgent attention and clarification from the Commission.

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He noted that the absence of any public update from the NEC for nearly three months has heightened anxiety among the magistrate's family and the public.

Rep. Noah also questioned what efforts the Commission has undertaken to locate the missing official and expressed concern over what he described as inadequate public communication regarding the case.

Following deliberations, Plenary agreed to invite the NEC Chairperson to appear before the House leadership to provide an update on Jaryenneh's disappearance and explain the measures being taken to determine his whereabouts.