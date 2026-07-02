Liberia: House Begins Mining Sector Review-Eyes Reforms

Monrovia — The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Mines, Energy and Natural Resources, Environment, Hydrocarbon, and Judiciary has launched a public hearing to examine challenges in Liberia's mining sector, with lawmakers signaling plans to scrutinize mining licenses and pursue reforms aimed at improving governance and increasing government revenue.

The hearing brought together officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Central Bank of Liberia, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Governance Commission, Law Reform Commission, and the Liberia Chamber of Mines.

Addressing the hearing, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon said the Legislature is committed to strengthening oversight of the mining sector amid concerns over the issuance of mining licenses nationwide.

Koon said lawmakers will request detailed records of all mining licenses issued across the country to determine whether concessions have been allocated without corresponding investments, a situation he said could be preventing legitimate investors from accessing mining areas while reducing potential government revenue.

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He said Liberia's mining sector has the potential to generate nearly US$500 million in government revenue if properly managed, adding that the Legislature will work with relevant institutions to ensure the country's mineral resources deliver greater economic benefits.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Rep. Jeremiah Gawo Sokan, described the hearing as the beginning of a comprehensive review of the sector aimed at strengthening governance, regulatory oversight, and accountability.

According to Sokan, the exercise was prompted by growing concerns over mining concession agreements, regulatory compliance, and findings from recent government inspections of mining operations.

EPA Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo warned that illegal mechanized mining involving excavators, dredges, and hazardous chemicals continues to threaten the environment, public health, and national security.

Officials from the Ministry of Mines and Energy also raised concerns about illegal mining and mineral smuggling, saying the activities are contributing to environmental degradation while depriving the government of significant revenue.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Chamber of Mines urged lawmakers to undertake a comprehensive review of Liberia's Minerals and Mining Law instead of limiting proposed reforms to Class B mining licenses.

The Chamber recommended stronger tax policies, improved monitoring mechanisms, enhanced environmental safeguards, and broader governance reforms to maximize benefits from the country's mineral resources.

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The Joint Committee adjourned the hearing and announced that further questioning of witnesses will continue on July 8, 2026, as lawmakers seek additional information on the challenges facing Liberia's mining sector.