Egypt/Burundi: Al Hilal Reject Pyramids' $1.5m Bid for Girumugisha

Egyptian giants Pyramids FC have made a strong move for Burundian winger Jean-Claude Girumugisha, but their opening bid of $1.5 million has been rejected by Al Hilal.

The Sudanese champions remain firm on their valuation of the highly rated attacker and are understood to be willing to sell only if they receive an offer in the region of $5 million.

Sources close to the club indicate that Al Hilal are reluctant to lower their asking price, although they could consider a slightly reduced fee if a major European club enters the race for the player.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

ALSO READ: Girumugisha bags hat trick as Al Hilal thrash Bugesera FC

Girumugisha has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in East and Central African football. He is also the leading contender for the BK Pro League Player of the Season award after playing a key role in Al Hilal's title-winning campaign.

Comfortable on either wing, the Burundian international is renowned for his explosive pace, close control and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, making him one of the most sought-after players in the region.

Police FC hijack Rushema deal

Elsewhere, defender Chris Rushema has joined Police FC after parting ways with Rayon Sports.

The centre-back did not report for Rayon Sports' pre-season camp in Gicumbi after reaching a mutual agreement with the club to terminate his contract.

Rayon Sports subsequently issued him with a release letter, clearing the way for his departure.

Police FC moved swiftly to secure Rushema's signature, completing the deal despite the defender having previously reached an agreement with AS Kigali.

Kwizera, Rayon Sports close in on extension

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports are in advanced negotiations with Amavubi first-choice goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera over a one-year contract extension.

Both parties have already agreed on a Rwf30 million signing bonus, with only the player's monthly salary still to be finalised, according to sources.

Kwizera is reportedly seeking a monthly salary of Rwf3.5 million, while Rayon Sports have offered Rwf3 million. Negotiations are continuing as both sides work towards reaching a final agreement.