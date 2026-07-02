Liberia: House Opens Sweeping Review of Mining Law As Officials Push Tougher Crackdown On Illegal Mining

CAPITOL HILL — The House of Representatives has begun a major review of the country's Minerals and Mining Law, with lawmakers, government regulators and industry stakeholders calling for stronger legislation to combat illegal mining, safeguard the environment and strengthen governance of Liberia's mineral resources.

The Joint Committee on Lands, Mines and Energy, Natural Resources, Environment and Judiciary on Wednesday opened the hearing on proposed amendments to the Minerals and Mining Law. The exercise seeks to gather the views of stakeholders before lawmakers decide on changes to the legislation governing the country's mining sector.

Opening the hearing, Committee Chairman Rep. Jeremiah Garwo Sokan Sr. said the review comes at a time when illegal mining and mineral smuggling continue to threaten government revenue, environmental sustainability and investor confidence.

"We want to hear from every stakeholder before making recommendations to the full House," Rep. Sokan said. "Our mining laws must respond to today's realities by protecting our natural resources while encouraging responsible investment and sustainable development."

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The hearing brought together representatives from the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Central Bank of Liberia, Governance Commission, Law Reform Commission and the Liberia Chamber of Mines.

Presenting the Ministry of Mines and Energy's position, Minister R. Matenokay Tingban described illegal mining as one of the country's most pressing challenges, warning that unauthorized mining operations continue to deprive the government of much-needed revenue while causing widespread environmental destruction.

"Illicit mining continues to undermine government revenue and environmental protection," Tingban told lawmakers. He alleged that some operators continue to carry out unauthorized mining activities with the backing of local authorities, traditional leaders and individuals claiming political influence, making enforcement efforts increasingly difficult.

The minister said the growing use of excavators, dredges and mercury by illegal miners has accelerated land degradation, polluted rivers and streams, and destroyed forests and other ecosystems across the country.

He urged lawmakers to strengthen the Minerals and Mining Law by introducing tougher penalties for offenders, improving enforcement mechanisms and providing greater incentives for whistleblowers to report mineral smuggling.

"The Mining Law is not adequate to prosecute violators as it is not under the Penal Code, nor does the Whistleblower Act provide sufficient incentives for reporting mineral smuggling activities," Tingban said, adding that stronger inter-agency collaboration is also necessary to curb illegal mining and protect Liberia's mineral resources.

The EPA also used the hearing to highlight the worsening environmental consequences of illegal mining activities.

Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo warned lawmakers that illegal mining, uncontrolled logging and other environmentally harmful activities are accelerating land degradation, polluting rivers, destroying forests and threatening biodiversity throughout Liberia.

According to Dr. Yarkpawolo, the EPA's nationwide environmental assessment found increasing misuse of excavators by Class B and Class C mining operators, while reports of cyanide being used outside legally approved Class A mining operations continue to rise.

He also expressed concern over the widespread use of mercury in artisanal gold mining, warning that the toxic chemical contaminates water sources, accumulates in fish consumed by local communities and poses serious neurological and other health risks.

To strengthen environmental monitoring, Dr. Yarkpawolo announced plans for a national excavator registration and GPS tracking system that would monitor heavy equipment imported into Liberia and discourage illegal mining activities.

While acknowledging that the EPA has imposed fines on companies found violating environmental regulations, he maintained that financial penalties alone cannot repair environmental damage.

"Fines are not the solution. Environmental restoration is the key," Dr. Yarkpawolo told lawmakers.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Chamber of Mines urged legislators to broaden the proposed amendments beyond provisions affecting only Class B Mining Licenses.

Presenting the Chamber's submission, President Amara Kamara argued that lawmakers should undertake a comprehensive review of the entire Minerals and Mining Law to strengthen taxation, licensing procedures, regulatory oversight, environmental protection, transparency, local participation and governance of strategic minerals, including lithium, cobalt, graphite and rare earth elements.

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The Chamber warned that piecemeal amendments could create legal inconsistencies and undermine broader reforms needed to improve investor confidence while maximizing long-term benefits from Liberia's mineral wealth.

Additional submissions were made by Anthony Myers, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Alaric Togba of the Governance Commission and Massa Jallabah of the Law Reform Commission.

Following several hours of presentations and questions from lawmakers, Rep. Sokan assured participants that every recommendation would be carefully reviewed before the Joint Committee submits its report to the full House of Representatives.

The public hearing is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, as lawmakers continue deliberations on amendments expected to strengthen oversight of the mining sector, combat illegal mining and promote the sustainable management of Liberia's natural resources.