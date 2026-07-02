Liberia: NSA Officer Peter Bond Jallah to Stand Trial July 13 in Alleged Gang Rape Case

MONROVIA — A serving National Security Agency officer will stand trial July 13 on a gang rape charge involving a 16-year-old boy, after Criminal Court 'E' at the Temple of Justice completed the marking of evidence and cleared the final procedural stage before testimony begins.

The completed evidence marking allows the court to move to witness testimony from both sides. Prosecutors are expected to present evidence they say proves the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, while the defense will have the opportunity to challenge that evidence and present its own case.

The defendant, Peter Bond Jallah, 63, has denied the allegation and entered a plea of not guilty. Under Liberian law, he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of competent jurisdiction.

The case has drawn public attention because Jallah is an officer of the NSA, one of Liberia's principal security institutions. He made his initial appearance before Criminal Court "E," which handles serious criminal offenses including sexual crimes, where the charges were read in line with criminal procedure and he denied the allegations, setting the stage for trial.

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Court records show Jallah was arrested January 7, 2026, following a complaint filed by Madam Sattarus S. Kennedy, who alleged that her 16-year-old son was sexually assaulted by the defendant and others. According to the Liberia National Police investigation, the alleged incident and earlier accusations of abuse occurred in the Airfield, Sinkor Sharks Community area of Monrovia, where the victim said he had repeated contact with the defendant while performing domestic services.

The police said their findings, including witness statements, scene visits and interviews, established probable cause to charge Jallah and others with gang rape.

With the evidentiary process concluded, the court is expected to begin taking testimony when proceedings resume July 13. The trial will determine whether the prosecution can establish the defendant's guilt on the evidence presented. The matter remains pending as proceedings continue.