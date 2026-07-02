Gambia: A National Assembly Must Not Be Mute

editorial

A debate cannot be carried out by people who are mute. When people say nothing, they cannot be said to be engaged in a debate and should not seek to be National Assembly members. A person is only fit to be a National Assembly member if he or she is always ready to speak in the national interest.

The Standing Orders of the National Assembly considered it wise and proper to include an adjournment debate at the end of each session of the National Assembly to enable each National Assembly member to emphasize what is considered to be key problems of the constituency in particular and the nation and international community at large.

Stabbings are increasing. The universal availability of electricity is a challenge. The dry spell is a concern to the farming community. Irregular migration is still a concern. Coartem is being sold at D350 per dose and Gambians are still leaving the shores of The Gambia for diagnosis and treatment illnesses. The issuing of ID cards is suspended, and Gambians are still required to possess them by law. Commodity prices, especially fish and meat, are increasing. The quality of meals and their frequencies are being lowered. Constitutional reform has been thrown out of the window. Diaspora voting is nowhere close to implementation. Women and youth participation in decision making are only at the advocacy stage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

There is so much to talk about to promote the interest of the people. It is amazing that some National Assembly members will move for the National Assembly to close its session by allowing the majority leader to express his opinion only for a motion to be made for the session to end without the majority of the members expressing their opinion by their own decision to vote for the session to end without a debate.

It is important for the media to take note of all National Assembly members who support such decision to be to render account and justify why they should become National Assembly members. A nationwide campaign should be waged from henceforth.