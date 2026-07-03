Liberia: Phebe Hospital Denies Shutdown Reports

- Urges Staff to Remain Calm

SUAKOKO, Bong County, July 2, 2026 - The Administration of Phebe Hospital and School of Nursing has dismissed reports that the institution is shutting down, assuring the public that healthcare services remain uninterrupted while an internal investigation into concerns raised by employees continues.

In a statement issued Wednesday, July 1, the hospital called on all employees to remain calm, report to work as scheduled, and allow due process to address the ongoing labor dispute.

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The statement follows a five-day ultimatum issued by the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL), warning that workers could withdraw their services if longstanding grievances involving the hospital's senior management are not addressed.

According to the Administration, a Special Committee has been established to investigate complaints raised by employees regarding the conduct of members of the hospital's senior management team. The committee is expected to submit its findings and recommendations in the coming days.

The Administration emphasized that patient care remains its top priority and assured the public that the hospital will continue providing medical services despite the dispute. It urged employees to refrain from protests or any actions that could disrupt healthcare delivery or endanger patients.

The hospital also dismissed reports circulating on social media that three senior managers had been suspended. It clarified that Human Resource Manager Jonathan Pewu and his assistant, Peter Gbelawoe, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Responding to allegations made by workers' spokesperson Moses Davies--including claims of poor leadership, salary disparities, and unfavorable working conditions--the Administration acknowledged that challenges exist but disputed several of the accusations. It maintained that significant improvements have been made in staff welfare, workplace relations, and institutional leadership.

The Administration further rejected claims that professional employees receive salaries below acceptable standards, stating that no professional staff member earns less than US$150 per month.

Phebe Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the dispute through dialogue, transparency, and due process while ensuring uninterrupted healthcare services for residents of Bong County and neighboring counties.

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The Administration also urged media institutions to adhere to the principles of responsible journalism by ensuring that reports concerning the hospital are accurate, balanced, and verified before publication.