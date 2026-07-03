Nigeria: Troops Arrest Suspected IPOB Armourer, Logistics Courier in Imo Raid

Troops of Operation UDO KA have arrested a suspected IPOB armourer and logistics courier during a raid on a forest hideout in Imo State, in what the military described as a significant breakthrough in ongoing operations against criminal elements in the South-East.

The suspect was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation targeting armed groups allegedly responsible for attacks on oil installations and security personnel in the region.

Military sources said the suspect is believed to have served as a key armourer and logistics courier, supplying weapons and transporting logistics for members of the outlawed group and its armed wing operating within the state.

The operation was carried out in a forest believed to have been used as a hideout by the criminal network. Security personnel said the arrest followed sustained surveillance and credible intelligence on the activities of the group.

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The military noted that the operation forms part of the sustained offensive by Operation UDO KA to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt their logistics chain and restore peace across the South-East.

Investigations are ongoing to identify other members of the network and recover additional weapons and logistics linked to the suspects' activities.

Operation UDO KA has continued to intensify intelligence-driven operations across the South-East, targeting camps, armouries and logistics bases used by criminal elements responsible for violent attacks in the region.