Liberia: How Michael Browne Walked Out of Prison in a Kush Case Now Tied to Liberia's U.S.$19.2m Ria Cocaine Probe

Published: July 3, 2026

KAKATA, Margibi County -- The man Liberian senators now want investigated did not walk out of a Kakata prison in 2024 because a court cleared him of trafficking 10 kilograms of Kush. He walked out because two women, his fiancée and his sister, signed a single sheet of paper promising to bring him back for treatment and for trial.

That paper, a Statement of Guarantee dated Aug. 21, 2024, and contained in court files obtained by The Liberian Investigator, sits at the center of a question the Liberian Senate reopened this week. How did a defendant indicted for a first-degree drug felony the law itself calls non-bailable end up released from the Kakata Central Prison, and why has his name resurfaced as a person of interest in the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport?

On July 1, 2026, during a special open session on the cocaine probe, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence ordered the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claims and Petitions to investigate the defendant's release, after Inspector General of Police Col. Gregory Coleman told lawmakers he had previously been jailed on drug charges and released under a court order. As reported by the New Dawn and the Liberian Observer, his reappearance among the probe's persons of interest prompted senators to ask how he got out the first time. The court files supply that answer, and raise questions of their own.

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The charge that was never meant to bail

The case, Republic of Liberia versus Michael U.S. Browne, was filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court for Margibi County before Assigned Circuit Judge T. Ciapha Carey in the August Term, 2024. Browne, listed as 34 and a resident of ELWA Junction in Paynesville, worked as an information technology officer at Roberts International Airport.

Browne was arrested at the airport on July 24, 2024, over two cartons declared as tea, and described elsewhere in the shipping papers as herbal tea and as marshmallow dried leaves. They were shipped from a firm in Patras, Greece, with the phone number 0776902644 written on the boxes. A LDEA crime laboratory report signed July 25 by Special Agent Randy L. Gould found the substance tested positive for cannabis, known locally as Kush, weighing 10 kilograms with a street value the state put at US$200,000. Investigators alleged the drug was meant for a Sierra Leonean national, Mohammed Nyalley of Logan Town, supplied by a man Browne named only as West, in Holland. County Attorney Cllr. H. Deddeh Jomah Wilson drew up the indictment under Sections 14.83 and 14.85 of the amended Drug Law.

The grading of that offense is the pivot of the entire release. Section 14.83 provides that where a Schedule I drug is moved for trafficking, the offense is a first-degree felony carrying 10 to 20 years, a grave offense that shall not be bailable. The prosecution built its case against release squarely on that clause.

Browne released to sister and girl friendDownloadrelease from PrisonDownloadThe medical route out

Because the front door of bail was closed by law, the defense went through the side door of health.

On Aug. 19, 2024, Browne, represented by the Office of Public Defenders through Cllr. Alfred B. Holmes, filed a Motion for Admission to Bail on Medical Condition, arguing that he suffered chest trauma requiring a thoracic specialist and that LDEA officers had beaten him in the chest at arrest. In a Resistance filed Aug. 23, County Attorney Wilson countered that the crime was non-bailable, that no recognized hospital report proved any chest assault, and that Browne never mentioned a beating while giving his statement.

Judge Carey heard the motion on Aug. 27, 2024. The court's own minutes show the defense cited Section 13.1 of the Criminal Procedure Law and Article 21(i) of the 1986 Constitution, the state urged denial, and the judge did neither. He reserved ruling pending a regular notice of assignment. What moved next was not a ruling. It was a letter.

The letter, the accident and the guarantee

On Sept. 19, 2024, the superintendent of the Kakata Central Prison, Maj. Nelson P. Woah, wrote directly to Judge Carey. The inmate had reported sick and been taken to the C.H. Rennie Hospital, where a physician found him unfit for prison and recommended an advanced facility. The superintendent asked the court to let one or two close family members sign for him to seek treatment, after which he would be returned to face justice.

Here the record contradicts itself in a way the inquiry will likely notice. The bail motion blamed Browne's chest injuries on a beating by LDEA officers. The superintendent's letter attributes his broken ribs to an accident on the Robertsfield Highway. The GERLIB Health Center report attached to the motion traces his chest pain to December 2023, months before the arrest. Three documents, three different origins for the same injury.

The release itself ran through the Statement of Guarantee, in which Ms. Toshey Garnett, described as Browne's fiancée, and Ms. Christin G. Cheeks, his sister, pledged to produce him whenever the court required, on pain of jail themselves if they failed. A defendant the state insisted could not be bailed thus left custody on a guarantee signed by two relatives, with no written ruling in the file granting the underlying motion. The case did not vanish. A Request for Assignment filed in February 2025, before Assigned Circuit Judge Golda A. Bonah Elliott, asked that it be set for trial.

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Browne's own account complicates the picture. In a handwritten statement he insisted the cartons held tea, said he refused to clear them once he saw the contents, and claimed a first field test came back negative before a second returned positive for Kush. The file is also inconsistent on his name, which appears as Michael U.S. Browne, Samuel Browne and Michael Brown.

Why 2026 dragged 2024 back into the light

On June 8, 2026, the LDEA and joint security intercepted about 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at the GLS-Menzies cargo terminal at Roberts International Airport. The consignment, valued at roughly US$19.2 million, was being processed for export to Europe aboard a Brussels Airlines flight. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai created a Joint National Security Investigative Task Force, and prosecutors named about 10 persons of interest.

Frustration over the slow pace brought the joint security leadership before the Senate this week, after Bomi County Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe Jr. and Gbarpolu County Senator Amara M. Konneh demanded an independent probe. At the July 1 session, Coleman told senators the case had moved from persons of interest to potential suspects who could be charged within days. Senators pressed for the arrest of GLS-Menzies General Manager Paul J. King and sought updates on other names, among them Michael Brown.