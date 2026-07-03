Ghana: Illegal Miners Invade Agenda 111 Hospital Site At Adansi Asokwa

Illegal mining activities have taken over the construction site of the Agenda 111 hospital project at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region.

The galamsey operations, taking place in open areas around the unfinished hospital wards and staff bungalow foundations, have led to extensive excavation of the land. Residents warn that the destruction could expose the facility to flooding and other environmental risks.

The project, estimated to be about 90 per cent complete, began in 2021 under the Agenda 111 programme introduced by the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to provide district hospitals in underserved areas.

However, following a change in government, construction stalled, leaving the site vulnerable to encroachment.

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The abandoned facility has since become overgrown with weeds and infested with reptiles, while illegal miners have moved in with heavy equipment to extract minerals.

Residents said the situation was particularly worrying because the mining is taking place close to key public institutions, including the Adansi Asokwa District Police Headquarters, the District Assembly and the District Court, all within the same enclave.

The Assembly Member for the Bawdwesango Electoral Area, K. Agyekum, in an interview with this paper yesterday described the development as disturbing and lamented the destruction of fertile farmlands, as well as what he sees as a failure to halt the illegal activities.

He said it was heartbreaking to see arable lands being destroyed and expressed concern that although the District Police Headquarters was located nearby, the destruction continued unabated.

Some residents, particularly women who had hoped the hospital would improve access to healthcare, expressed fears that continued mining could create serious challenges, especially during the rainy season.

A resident, Madam Kate Adu Nyaanta, warned that the excavation and environmental degradation could increase the risk of flooding, potentially affecting patients, pregnant women, nursing mothers and healthcare workers when the facility eventually becomes operational.

She appealed to the government and relevant authorities to intervene immediately to protect the project.

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Another resident, Madam Akosua Yiwah, called on traditional authorities to be transparent about persons allegedly behind the illegal mining activities and urged a full investigation.

She also raised concerns about the hospital's proximity to the Jimi River, warning that any disruption to its natural flow could worsen flooding during heavy rains.

The former Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond, has also expressed disappointment over the state of the project.

He said the facility was expected to address long-standing healthcare challenges in the area, noting that residents had for years depended on hospitals in nearby communities such as Obuasi, New Edubiase and Fomena.

He criticised the current situation, arguing that a project secured during his tenure as a Cabinet Minister should not be allowed to deteriorate through illegal activities.

He further claimed that the project would have been completed if the previous administration had remained in office.

The Adansi Asokwa District Assembly did not respond to the claims, while efforts to reach the District Chief Executive, Albert Dakura, were unsuccessful.

Residents are now calling on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Minerals Commission and the Ghana Police Service to investigate the situation and take urgent steps to protect the hospital project and the surrounding environment.

They insist that safeguarding the facility is critical to improving healthcare delivery for the people of Adansi Asokwa and neighbouring communities.