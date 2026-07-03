Ghana: Latest Tariff Hike Deepens Burden On Consumers - Minority

The Minority Caucus on Parliament's Energy Committee has indicated that cumulative electricity tariffs have risen by 26.82 per cent since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) assumed office in January 2025.

The caucus described the latest 3.49 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, announced by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) and effective July 1, 2026, as an added burden on Ghanaians.

It has, therefore, called on the government to explain the basis for the latest adjustment.

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Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Thursday, the Deputy Ranking Member of the committee, Mr Collins Adomako Mensah, stated that since the NDC government took office in January 2025, Ghanaians had been subjected to a continuous cycle of utility tariff increases.

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He noted that although consumers enjoyed a 4.81 per cent reduction in electricity tariffs in the second quarter of the year, the relief was short-lived.

Mr Mensah explained that the latest 3.49 per cent increment, which takes effect from July 1, 2026, had effectively wiped out the earlier reduction within a single quarter.

He argued that the upward adjustment could undermine the government's 24-hour economy policy, as rising utility costs would make it difficult for industries and businesses to operate efficiently.

Mr Mensah also rejected the economic indicators cited by the PURC to justify the increase, particularly the exchange rate.

He further maintained that the government could not rely on Ghana's International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme as justification for the tariff hikes, since the country had exited the programme.

Mr Mensah explained that the electricity sector depended heavily on thermal generation, with key inputs such as imported crude oil and natural gas priced in foreign currency.

He pointed out that the cedi had appreciated by nearly 40 per cent and said this should have significantly reduced the domestic cost of those inputs.

He therefore urged the government and the PURC to publish the full basis for every tariff increase since January 2025 and to ensure that future adjustments were matched with measurable improvements in service delivery.

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Mr Mensah also called for a review of the 2026-2030 Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO), which imposed a 9.86 per cent increase in electricity tariffs at the beginning of 2026.

BY BENJAMIN ARCTON-TETTEY

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