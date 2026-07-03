Nigeria: Obasanjo Declares Never Again Nigeria Must Not Repeat Civil War Tragedy

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has declared "Never Again" as the defining message for the 2026 Asaba Memorial Anniversary, warning that Nigeria must confront the lessons of its civil war history to ensure such a tragedy is never repeated.

Obasanjo made the declaration while receiving a comprehensive collection of books, eyewitness accounts, documentary films and archival materials on the October 1967 Asaba Massacre from Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze, Chairman of the Asaba Memorial Trust and the Asaba Image Branding and Project Committee, at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta.

Reflecting on Nigeria's history, the former President warned that many of the conditions that led to the Civil War remain unresolved.

"Some of the things that led to the civil war are still with us. We have fought one civil war too many already. God forbid there should ever be another. We must do everything humanly possible to prevent its recurrence and be able to say, 'Never Again."'

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Obasanjo explained that preserving history is essential to building a peaceful future, noting that one of the guiding principles of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is to preserve the past, capture the present and inspire the future.

He stressed that studying painful historical events such as the Asaba Massacre is indispensable for national healing, reconciliation and preventing future conflicts.

Significantly, "Never Again" has now been adopted as the central theme for the October 4, 2026 Asaba Memorial Anniversary in Asaba, which Obasanjo has personally agreed to chair after clearing his schedule to attend the solemn commemoration.

His acceptance is widely seen as a strong endorsement of the campaign for historical remembrance, national reconciliation and the formal recognition of the Asaba Massacre as a significant chapter in Nigeria's history.

Also lending his voice to the occasion, elder statesman Simon Okeke (Ochendo Amichi and former Chairman of the Nigeria Police Service Commission) described the Asaba Massacre as one of the darkest moments in Nigeria's history.

"A very ugly chapter in the history of this country that nobody who witnessed it would ever want to see repeated. It is most unfortunate that such a terrible massacre was allowed to happen under whatever circumstances. It is a tragic part of our history, and we must ensure that it never happens again in this country."

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His remarks echoed Obasanjo's call that Nigerians must embrace truth, remembrance and reconciliation, insisting that the country must learn from its past rather than ignore it.

Chief Chuck Nduka-Eze said the memorial initiative is not intended to reopen old wounds but to strengthen national unity through historical truth, education and remembrance.

He noted that the documentation presented to Obasanjo forms part of a memorandum urging the Federal Government and the National Assembly to formally recognise the Asaba Massacre, preserve documentary evidence and support memorial initiatives for future generations.

With Obasanjo set to chair the October 4 memorial, organisers say the "Never Again" message will serve as a national call for peace, justice and unity, ensuring that the painful lessons of the Civil War remain a guide for building a more united Nigeria.