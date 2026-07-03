Nigeria: Death Toll Climbs to 18 in Niger Land Dispute

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the crisis, believed to have stemmed from a longstanding land dispute between two communities in Godoro village, claimed two lives.

The death toll from the communal violence in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 18 following fresh attacks, according to the police.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the crisis, believed to have stemmed from a longstanding land dispute between two communities in Godoro village, claimed two lives.

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The death toll from the communal violence in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State has risen to 18 following fresh attacks, according to the police.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported on Wednesday that at least 48 villagers were killed in the clash at Tegina town, quoting residents who shared pictures of some of the dead and injured.

The police spokesperson in the state, Wasiu Abiodun, had confirmed the incident but stated that the police were still compiling the casualty figures

The crisis reportedly stemmed from a longstanding land dispute between the two communities in Godoro village in the Rafi LGA.

Providing an update on the situation, Mr Abiodun said the clash began on 29 June at about 11:30 p.m. in Godoro village, Katako District, when suspected armed men shot and killed 25-year-old Ibrahim Musa.

Mr Abiodun said the killing triggered a reprisal by members of a local vigilante group, popularly known as Yan Sakai, who blocked a road and allegedly killed 28-year-old Bashir Mazi.

"The attack was allegedly linked to a lingering land dispute between two tribes in the area," the police spokesperson said.

According to Mr Abiodun, the violence escalated on 1 July at about 10 p.m. when police received reports that 15 persons were burnt to death after attackers allegedly set a two-bedroom house ablaze at Angwan-Baago, near Godoro village.

He added that another person was killed at a different location during the attacks, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the crisis to 18.

Mr Abiodun said investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those responsible for the attacks.

He added that a reconciliation committee headed by officials of the Rafi Local Government Council was working with security agencies and community leaders to address the underlying causes of the conflict.

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The police spokesperson further disclosed that joint police and military patrol teams had been deployed to the affected communities to restore peace and prevent further violence.

Authorities expressed optimism that the combined security operations and ongoing reconciliation efforts would help restore lasting peace to the area.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect casualty figures reported by residents and witnesses.