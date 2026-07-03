Ghana Condemns Killing of Citizen in South Africa, Demands Justice

The Government of Ghana has strongly condemned the killing of a Ghanaian national in South Africa and called for a swift investigation to bring those responsible to justice.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, July 1, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs identified the deceased as 40 year old Mr Bashiru Isak, who was fatally shot in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Monday, June 30, during anti immigrant demonstrations linked to ongoing xenophobic attacks.

The Ministry described the incident as a senseless act of violence and expressed deep shock and sadness over his death.

It noted that the Government condemned, in the strongest terms, the growing wave of xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals, including Ghanaians, in South Africa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the Ministry, the Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, acting on its instructions, has formally lodged Ghana's protest with South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation and filed a complaint with the South African Police Service after confirming the identity of the deceased and informing his family.

The statement disclosed that an autopsy had been conducted on the body at the request of the Government of Ghana.

The Ministry called on the South African authorities to carry out a full, transparent and speedy investigation that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those behind the killing.

It urged the South African Government to strengthen protection for Ghanaians and other foreign nationals living in affected communities.

The Ministry stressed that Ghana expected South Africa to uphold its international obligations by guaranteeing the safety, dignity and rights of all foreign nationals within its borders.

It recalled that Ghana had already submitted a petition to the African Union Commission over xenophobic attacks against African nationals in South Africa and expressed hope that the continental body would treat the matter as a priority at its next statutory meeting.

Meanwhile, the Ministry revealed that arrangements were underway to repatriate Mr Isak's body to Ghana for burial.

It extended its condolences to the bereaved family and advised Ghanaians in South Africa who did not take part in previous government repatriation exercises to remain vigilant, avoid high risk areas and contact the Ghana High Commission through its emergency telephone lines whenever they faced danger.

The Ministry reaffirmed Ghana's commitment to pursuing diplomatic, consular and multilateral efforts to protect the lives and welfare of its citizens abroad and prevent similar attacks in the future.