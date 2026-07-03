Nigeria: South Africa Repatriation Flights Fully Funded By Government - Govt

The Federal Government has said it fully funded the evacuation of Nigerians returning from South Africa, insisting that reports claiming stranded citizens were asked to pay for the exercise are false and should be disregarded.

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Thursday, the ministry said all the special evacuation flights were paid for by the Federal Government at no cost to the returnees.

The ministry also disclosed that 593 Nigerians affected by the ongoing xenophobic protests in South Africa have so far been evacuated, adding that about 700 more Nigerians who have voluntarily registered and completed the necessary screening and clearance would be brought back to the country in the coming days.

According to the statement, the first batch of 258 returnees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on June 11 aboard a special Air Peace flight and were received by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, before being handed over to relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies for documentation and profiling.

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It explained that logistical challenges delayed the second evacuation flight, leading to the temporary accommodation of some stranded Nigerians at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, where they were cared for by the mission.

The statement added that a Nigerian philanthropist voluntarily paid for the tickets of 66 stranded Nigerians, who returned to Lagos aboard South African Airways on June 24, while another evacuation flight arrived on June 30 with 269 returnees, bringing the total number of evacuees to 593.

It further stated that three additional evacuation flights would be operated in the next few days, with the third batch of 271 returnees expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 5:30 a.m. on Friday.

Addressing the allegation that officials demanded money from stranded Nigerians before enlisting them for evacuation, the ministry said; "For the avoidance of doubt, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to place on record that all the special evacuation flights are fully paid for by the Federal Government and at no cost to the returnees.

"This clarification is necessitated by insinuations and false allegations that some staff of the Nigerian Mission were requesting money before enlisting our nationals for the evacuation flights. That is totally false, fake news, and should be discarded."

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The ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of Nigerians abroad, saying; "The Ministry appreciates the very positive coordination and collaboration with relevant MDAs in making this process a success, and we will continue to work together for the good of our country. The evacuation process clearly underscores the priority accorded to the protection of Nigerian citizens overseas, which remains a central pillar of Nigeria's foreign policy and a core responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It also reflects the Government's determination to ensure that Nigerians affected by crises abroad receive the necessary support, dignity, and care. The lives of Nigerians living abroad matters and we are trying our best as a Ministry to give them a sense of belonging."