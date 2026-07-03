Nigeria: Civil Servants Declare 'War' On States Over Delayed Salary Adjustments

For millions of Nigerian public servants already battling the harsh realities of a struggling economy, patience appears to be wearing thin. Across the country, growing frustration over the delayed implementation of consequential salary adjustments arising from the N70,000 national minimum wage, coupled with mounting concerns over pension policies and dwindling purchasing power, is fuelling fresh tensions between workers and government authorities.

The warning signals became louder recently in Osogbo, Osun State, where leaders of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council, JNPSNC, Trade Union Side, gathered for a national retreat and expanded National Executive Council meeting. The gathering, which brought together labour leaders from federal and state public services, ended with a stern warning to state governments accused of failing to honour agreements reached through collective bargaining and wage negotiations.

At the heart of the discontent is what workers describe as a recurring pattern of unfulfilled promises, delayed implementation of negotiated benefits and policy inconsistencies that threaten the welfare and retirement security of public servants.

Labour leaders argue that while inflation continues to erode incomes and the cost of living rises sharply, many governments have yet to fully implement wage adjustments linked to the new minimum wage, leaving workers to bear the burden of worsening economic conditions.

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Industrial action

One of the strongest resolutions from the meeting was a warning directed at state governments yet to implement consequential adjustments associated with the N70,000 minimum wage.

The union noted that while many states have taken steps to comply with the new wage structure, a few have failed to fully implement the required salary adjustments. This situation, according to labour leaders, has created disparities among workers across the federation and generated widespread resentment among affected employees.

Consequently, the JNPSNC resolved that its national leadership would take "appropriate hard steps" to compel defaulting states to comply with the wage agreement.

The declaration has heightened concerns about possible industrial actions in states where workers believe they have been shortchanged.

Labour leaders insist that negotiated agreements must be respected to preserve industrial harmony and maintain trust between governments and workers.

Wage review

Beyond the implementation of the current wage structure, the meeting also raised concerns over the declining value of workers' earnings in the face of rising inflation.

According to participants, the N70,000 minimum wage approved less than two years ago has already lost significant value due to soaring food prices, transportation costs, housing expenses and other economic pressures.

As a result, the council urged both federal and state governments to consider implementing a 400 per cent increase on the current minimum wage as an intervention measure to cushion the impact of economic hardship on workers and their dependants.

Labour leaders argued that public servants are increasingly finding it difficult to meet basic needs despite working full-time, a situation they described as unsustainable.

The council also threw its weight behind calls by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, for discussions on a new national minimum wage to commence by July 2026, ahead of the statutory review due in the first quarter of 2027.

According to the union, early negotiations would prevent the delays, disputes and mistrust that have characterised previous wage review exercises.

Improved welfare

The meeting also focused on several outstanding welfare issues affecting public servants.

Among them was the implementation of the recently approved 40 per cent peculiar allowance linked to the N70,000 minimum wage.

The council commended efforts that led to the release of the circular authorising the allowance but urged relevant government agencies to ensure immediate implementation without delay.

Similarly, they called for the implementation of occupational hazard of Service in the public sector, arguing that it has limited career advancement opportunities for many cadres.

The council called on the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to initiate a comprehensive review of the scheme, noting that such a review had already received approval at the 46th National Council on Establishment.

According to labour leaders, many public servants have been denied opportunities for professional growth and promotion due to outdated provisions in the current framework.

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A review, they argued, would improve morale, enhance productivity and strengthen the efficiency of the public service.

Economic recovery

Beyond workers' welfare, the meeting also examined broader economic issues affecting the country.

Participants expressed concern over the continued depreciation of the naira and the rising cost of imported goods, which they said have significantly reduced workers' purchasing power.

The council urged the Federal Government to pursue policies that encourage local production through the establishment of cottage industries and large-scale manufacturing enterprises.

The union also advocated improved electricity generation, tax reliefs for workers and investors, and legislative backing for economic policies capable of stimulating industrial growth and reducing dependence on imports.

Labour leaders believe that sustainable economic reforms are necessary to create jobs, stabilise the currency and improve living standards.

The resolutions reached in Osogbo underscore the growing impatience within Nigeria's public service over wage implementation, pension security and workers' welfare.