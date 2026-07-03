Nigeria: FCT Replaces Firewood in 12,500 Homes Through Clean Cooking Initiative

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says more than 12,500 households have switched from firewood and charcoal to cleaner cooking gas under the Abuja Breathe Clean Air Initiative, marking a significant milestone in efforts to improve public health and reduce environmental pollution.

The administration said the intervention has reduced exposure to harmful indoor air pollution while improving the health and welfare of thousands of families across the six area councils of the FCT.

Mandate Secretary for Health Services and Environment, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, disclosed this on Thursday at the grand finale of the Project Breathe Clean Air-Abuja campaign, sponsored by IHS Nigeria in partnership with the FCT Health Services and Environment Secretariat.

Fasawe said the initiative, launched under the administration of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, was introduced after authorities discovered that many residents, including those living in Abuja city centre, still relied on firewood and charcoal for cooking despite the associated health risks.

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She described indoor air pollution as a silent public health threat that exposes women, children and the elderly to respiratory infections, allergies, burns and other preventable illnesses.

"We started this initiative two years ago because we discovered that many Abuja residents still cook with firewood. It is not always because they cannot afford gas, but because many are unaware of the dangers associated with using firewood," she said.

Describing firewood as a "dirty fuel," Fasawe said the administration opted to provide practical alternatives rather than simply discourage its use.

"We cannot ask people to stop cooking with firewood without providing an alternative. That is why the Abuja Breathe Clean Air Initiative was established," she said.

She explained that after extensive stakeholder engagement, the FCT Administration secured the support of IHS Nigeria, leading to the distribution of cooking gas equipment and other incentives to thousands of residents.

"It is heartwarming that we have been able to replace firewood and coal in over 12,500 households. The benefits extend beyond individual families. It improves health, increases productivity and contributes positively to the economy of the FCT," she added.

Fasawe said the administration plans to sustain the programme and eventually institutionalise clean cooking practices across the territory through policy measures.

She also argued that cooking gas is not only healthier but more economical, noting that a gas refill costing about ₦4,000 could last a family of six for more than a month, compared with daily spending of between ₦1,200 and ₦1,500 on firewood.

To encourage adoption, beneficiaries received gas cylinders, burners and refill vouchers redeemable at participating gas stations.

"We went a step further by providing refill vouchers so people could experience the benefits firsthand. From the feedback we have received, after the second refill, nobody goes back to firewood," she said.

According to her, many beneficiaries, particularly food vendors, have already reported increased productivity and improved household welfare after switching to gas.

Speaking at the event, Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Services Officer of IHS Nigeria, Dapo Otunla, said the campaign culminated in the donation of 10,000 gas cylinders to residents across the six area councils, alongside the enrolment of more than 2,000 beneficiaries into the company's Clinic Without Walls Insurance Scheme.

He said the first 2,000 beneficiaries automatically received one-year health insurance coverage, enabling them to access free healthcare services through partner health facilities.

"The whole idea is to move people away from cooking with firewood and charcoal, which increases carbon emissions, and encourage them to cook with LPG. Cooking with gas is cleaner, healthier and significantly reduces exposure to harmful indoor smoke," Otunla said.

He noted that beneficiaries also received refill vouchers to ease their transition to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), expressing confidence that many would continue using gas after realising its long-term economic benefits.

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"Once they compare the cost of refilling gas with what they previously spent on charcoal and firewood, they will realise that LPG is cheaper in the long run. When you also consider the health benefits, the gains are even greater," he added.

Otunla assured that IHS Nigeria would continue monitoring the impact of the programme as part of its sustainability agenda, noting that the initiative aligns with the company's climate, environmental and community development goals.

He added that the programme was open to residents across the six area councils without any special selection process.

Also speaking, Senior Adviser to the Minister of State for the FCT, Mrs. Majeed Adamu, described indoor air pollution as a major public health challenge, particularly for women and children who spend more time around cooking areas.

She said the transition to cleaner cooking energy would reduce health risks, lessen dependence on biomass fuels and promote a healthier environment for residents of the Federal Capital Territory.