Nigeria: Police Foil Two Bandits' Attacks, Recover 137 Rustled Cows in Sokoto

The Police Command in Sokoto State has successfully repelled two separate bandits' attacks in Tureta Local Government Area, recovering 137 rustled cows during coordinated security operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incidents occurred in Fura Kirke and Bimasa villages on Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, disclosed this in a statement in Sokoto

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According to Rufai, the first operation followed a distress call on June 28 reporting that heavily armed bandits have invaded Fura Kirke Village, shooting sporadically and rustling livestock belonging to residents.

He said the police command immediately mobilised all tactical units, including the anti-kidnapping unit and the Village Crime Response Centre (VCRC), to respond to the attack.

"Our operatives strategically blocked all exit routes from the village and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.

"Overpowered by the superior firepower of the security forces, the criminals fled through the Gizazza Forest, abandoning the rustled animals," Rufai said.

He added that 65 rustled cows were recovered and returned to their rightful owners, while no civilian or security personnel were injured during the operation.

Rufai further disclosed that on June 30, the Command received another distress call that bandits had launched a fresh attack on Bimasa Village, also in Tureta LGA.

He said the bandits fired indiscriminately and rustled domestic animals.

He said the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, supported by other tactical teams, was swiftly deployed to the area and successfully intercepted the fleeing bandits.

"The gallant operatives engaged the bandits in a sustained gun duel, forcing them to flee into the nearby forest and abandon the stolen livestock," he said.

According to him, all 72 rustled cows were recovered during the operation, with no casualties recorded among security personnel.

Rufai said the Commissioner of Police commended the officers for their courage, professionalism and swift response.

The CP, he said, described the operations as a demonstration of the command's commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

Rufai said the CP also appealed to residents to continue supporting the police with timely and credible intelligence to enhance ongoing efforts to tackle banditry and other criminal activities across the state. (NAN)