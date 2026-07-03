Nigeria: Baba Ijesha Claims Ooni of Ife Conferred Chieftaincy Title On Him

The actor said the monarch also presented him with a brand-new car during the palace visit.

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju "Baba Ijesha" James has claimed that the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, conferred a chieftaincy title on him during a visit to the monarch's palace.

The actor made the claim in a Facebook post on Wednesday, where he shared photographs of himself and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Abiodun Tokunbo, alongside the Ooni.

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The comic actor shared the photographs of himself and his wife, fashion entrepreneur Abiodun Tokunbo, CEO of Luminee Couture, taken alongside Mr Ogunwusi during a courtesy visit to the palace.

According to Baba Ijesha, the Ooni bestowed on him the title of Baba Awada Konge Oduwa and also presented him with a brand-new car. The Ooni's palace had not publicly confirmed the honour as of the time of filing this report.

Baba Ijesha also claimed that the Ooni presented him with a brand new car as a gift.

He wrote: "My deepest gratitude to His Imperial Majesty, Ooni of Ife. Baba, thank you for the royal welcome, fatherly love, and the confidence you gave my wife Afolashade Omiyinka and I. For the luxurious gifts you blessed us with, and the brand new car.

"I am truly humbled. As a son of the soil. I'm also honoured by the chieftaincy title, Baba Awada Konge Oduwa. Ile Ife, Ile Oodua and the chiefs and citizens, thank you, sir, ma."

Backstory

Baba Ijesha and his wife visited the Ooni of Ife days after announcing the birth of their son, King Kagar.

Ms Tokunbo also shared photographs from the palace visit on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, posting images of herself and her husband in the same outfits seen in the pictures Baba Ijesha shared from the Ooni's palace.

Although she did not mention the monarch or the reported chieftaincy honour, she captioned one of the photos: "My yesterday's outfit was good, my husband's outfit was on point."

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple welcomed the child seven months after Baba Ijesha regained his freedom, having completed a prison sentence handed down following his conviction for child sexual assault.

The announcement surprised many followers, as neither Baba Ijesha nor Ms Tokunbo publicly disclosed a romantic relationship before this.

Some social media users initially questioned whether the announcement was a skit or promotional content, a practice common among entertainers online.

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As the controversy brewed, the couple remained silent, save for Baba Ijesha's close ally, actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi, who publicly defended him.