Nigeria's TI Receives Global Anti-Corruption Honour

press release

Auwal Rafsanjani, who is the Head of Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, was honoured for his sustained leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, democratic governance, and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria and beyond.

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Head of Transparency International (TI) Nigeria, Auwal Rafsanjani, has received the Transparency International Amalia Award for Individual Professional Excellence, one of the organisation's highest honours, recognising outstanding leadership, expertise, and commitment to the global fight against corruption.

The award was presented during the Transparency International Movement Awards Ceremony on 1 July, marking the conclusion of the TI Summit 2026, held from 29 June to 1 July.

Named after the late Amalia Kostanyan, former chair of Transparency International Armenia, the Amalia Award celebrates exceptional contributions by individuals and Chapters across the Transparency International movement.

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The Professional Excellence category recognises outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption efforts.

Mr Rafsanjani was honoured for his sustained leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, democratic governance, and anti-corruption reforms in Nigeria and beyond. Under his leadership, CISLAC has strengthened evidence-based policy advocacy, public accountability, fiscal transparency, electoral integrity, and regional collaboration, contributing significantly to Nigeria's anti-corruption landscape and the broader Transparency International movement.

Speaking during the presentation, Chair of Transparency International, François Valérian, commended Mr Rafsanjani for his unwavering commitment to the fight against corruption and his outstanding leadership of Transparency International Nigeria.

He noted that under Mr Rafsanjani's stewardship, TI Nigeria has become a more visible and influential voice within the global Transparency International movement, consistently contributing to international conferences, policy discussions, and collective anti-corruption initiatives.

Mr Valérian said Mr Rafsanjani has strengthened the chapter's reputation through impactful advocacy, resilience, and principled leadership, describing his efforts to advance transparency and accountability in Nigeria and across Africa as exemplary and worthy of global recognition.

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Reacting to the recognition, Mr Rafsanjani described the award as a testament to the collective efforts of the CISLAC team, its partners, and anti-corruption advocates.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advancing democratic governance, institutional reforms, and accountability across Nigeria, Africa, and the wider global community.

The recognition underscores CISLAC's growing influence within the global Transparency International movement and reinforces its commitment to promoting good governance, strengthening democratic institutions, and fostering accountability.