Nigeria: ADC - Court Throws Out Suit Against Mark-Led Leadership

Justice Musa Liman of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday dismissed a suit challenging the Senator David Mark-led leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Justice Liman dismissed the suit while delivering ruling in the preliminary objection filed by the defendants.

A Kogi State House of Representatives member, Hon. Leke Abejide, had dragged the ADC, preliminary objections raised by the ADC, its former National Chairman, Ralph Nwosu, current National Chairman, Mark, National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola and two others to court, seeking an order voiding their leadership of the party.

However, the judge in his judgement on Thursday, held that the case of the plaintiff borders on the internal affairs of a political party, which is not justiciable and therefore cannot be entertained by his court.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Besides, the court held that Abejide lacked locus standi (the legal standing) to institute the suit, on the grounds that he did not prove how his rights were violated by the emergence of the Mark-led leadership.

Liman in addition faulted Abejide for not exhausting the party's internal dispute resolution mechanism before instituting the legal action.

Meanwhile, the court held that the transfer of leadership by Nwosu did not contravene the ADC constitution, adding that the July 2, 2025 stakeholders' meeting, where Nwosu handed over the party's leadership, preceded the National Executive Committee meeting of July 29, 2025, which formally produced Mark and Aregbesola as the party's national chairman and national secretary, respectively, under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The court declared that the emergence of the duo complied with the ADC constitution and the Electoral Act, 2026.

Justice Liman subsequently awarded costs of N2 million each in favour of the defendants against Abejide.

He also ordered Abejide's counsel to pay N10 million as costs pursuant to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2026.

Details later.