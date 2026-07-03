Liberia: How a Low-Level Airport Worker Became a Mule for Drug Traffickers in Liberia

Monrovia — When Liberian senators gathered Wednesday, July 1, 2026 for a joint security hearing into the country's US$19 million cocaine seizure, one name kept resurfacing -- a name that, for anyone paying attention to Liberia's drug enforcement record over the past two years, should have set off alarm bells long before the cocaine ever reached Roberts International Airport (RIA).

That name is Michael Browne. Around the airport, he was better known by a nickname earned for flashing thick stacks of U.S. dollars: "US Marshall."

Today, Browne is a fugitive, allegedly having slipped out of the country under circumstances senators say raise troubling questions about how Liberia's justice system handled one of its most consequential drug suspects.

But this is not the first time Browne's name has appeared in a police file. Court records reviewed by FrontPage Africa show that Browne was, in fact, a known quantity to Liberian drug investigators as far back as 2024 -- and that the system had a chance to stop him long before he became a central figure in a multimillion-dollar cocaine case.

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An Airport Insider with a Second Job

According to an indictment filed in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court for Margibi County, Browne's troubles began on July 24, 2024, when he was arrested at RIA alongside a UPS clearing agent, Raymond Kpehe. The two men had come to collect two cartons labeled "Tea Leaves" from the Customs Office -- cartons that, once opened, turned out to contain roughly 10 kilograms of cannabis (Kush) with an estimated street value of US$200,000.

At the time, Browne was not an outsider trying to sneak contraband past security. He was working inside the system, employed as an IT officer at RIA. The shipment was consigned directly to him -- his name and phone number were printed on the shipping documents -- while Kpehe, acting as clearing agent, was paid US$100 by Browne to help move the cartons through customs.

Investigators with the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) later established that this was not a one-off. The indictment states that a similar shipment had passed through the same channel before, delivered on that earlier occasion by Browne's own brother, Raphael Tweh.

Browne told investigators the drugs had been sent by an associate known as "West," based in Holland, for delivery to a Sierra Leonean national, Mohammed Nyalley, in Logan Town on Bushrod Island. He also admitted to receiving US$190 from a third party, Abraham Kromah, to help clear the package.

Working off Browne's own statements, LDEA officers tracked down and arrested Nyalley in Logan Town. Browne was charged with unlicensed importation and transportation of controlled drugs or substances, violations of Sections 14.83 and 14.85 of Liberia's amended Drugs Law -- offenses that, depending on the schedule of drug involved, carry sentences of five to twenty years and can be non-bailable. Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) responded by firing him.

Medical Release That Sparked Fresh Questions

Despite the seriousness of those allegations, Browne never remained continuously behind bars. Documents now attracting renewed public attention reveal that while detained at Kakata Central Prison, prison authorities notified the court in September 2024 that Browne had complained of severe chest pain associated with injuries reportedly sustained in an earlier traffic accident.

The prison administration informed the court that medical personnel at C.H. Rennie Hospital had determined Browne was not medically fit to remain incarcerated and recommended referral to an advanced medical facility.

Based upon that recommendation, prison officials requested judicial permission for one or two family members to assume temporary responsibility for Browne during medical treatment.

Separate court records show Browne's fiancée, Toshey Garnett, and his sister, Christin G. Cheeks, signed a formal Statement of Guarantee pledging to produce him before the court whenever required and agreeing to face imprisonment themselves should they fail to do so.

The arrangement was endorsed by Browne's public defender before being submitted to the court.

While the documents themselves do not establish wrongdoing in the release process, they have now become central to Senate inquiries after Browne allegedly disappeared and resurfaced as a person of interest in Liberia's biggest cocaine investigation.

From Kush Courier to Cocaine Case

Fast forward to 2026, and Browne's name resurfaced -- this time in connection with a far larger and more consequential seizure, a US$19 million worth of cocaine discovered at RIA. According to testimony given at this week's Senate hearing, investigators found that Browne had contacted Paul King, General Manager of GLS Menzies, about one of the cocaine-laden packages allegedly being stored at King's residence.

Senators were told that authorities have reportedly been aware of Browne's alleged connection to the cocaine case since June 12, 2026 -- yet he was neither publicly named as a person of interest nor brought in for questioning during that window.

That timeline is now at the center of the controversy. Police Inspector General Gregory Coleman confirmed to the Senate that Browne had indeed been fired from RIA over the 2024 Kush seizure and sent to court for prosecution.

But when pressed on what happened after that -- specifically, how and why Browne came to be released from the Monrovia Central Prison -- Coleman said he could neither confirm nor deny the details, deflecting responsibility to the prosecutor's office and the Ministry of Justice.

"We charged and forwarded Michael Browne to court for prosecution and so, whatever he did there and how he left -- I am not familiar with the processes," Coleman told the panel, adding that the Ministry of Justice would be better positioned to explain what happened once the case reached the courts.

Fitzgerald T. M. Biago, Officer-in-Charge of the LDEA, offered a partial answer, telling senators that Browne's own defense counsel had signed for him during the court process -- a detail that, without further explanation from judicial officials, only sharpens the question of how a man facing a non-bailable drug felony ended up free and, by the time the cocaine case broke, out of the country entirely.

A Pattern the System Missed

Read together, the court record and the Senate testimony sketch the arc of a man who moved from petty trafficking to the center of Liberia's largest known cocaine bust -- while the institutions meant to stop him repeatedly lost track of him.

Coleman told senators that Browne is now believed to be at large, one of several persons of interest whose whereabouts remain unknown. Others named included Rahem Bah, suspected of delivering the cocaine to Paul King; Oscar Brown, an RIA employee who traveled to China for training around the time of the seizure; and consignee Ousman Ali. Coleman said investigators are preparing to request passports and file notices with Interpol to pursue possible arrests and deportations.

Despite the pressure, Coleman resisted calls for immediate arrests, telling lawmakers that Paul King has been "elevated" from person of interest to "person of suspicion," and that charges against him remain a real possibility once sufficient evidence is gathered. He pushed back on the narrative that investigators were dragging their feet, noting that the cocaine trade under investigation is transnational in scope and that, unlike Liberia's prior cocaine seizure -- which he said collapsed without surviving judicial scrutiny -- this probe is being built to hold up in court.

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"We know the history of the last (cocaine) seizure. It did not go through any judicial scrutiny," Coleman said, appealing to lawmakers and the public for patience. "I understand the appetite from everybody out there in the social media spaces... but we cannot operate like that."

He also disclosed that some officers within the joint investigative taskforce set up by President Boakai are themselves now under investigation, suspected of leaking sensitive case details to the media -- a sign of how much strain the probe has placed on the security apparatus tasked with running it.

The Question Senators Are Left With

For all of Coleman's assurances that arrests are "imminent" -- he told the panel state investigators intend to move by the end of this week -- the Browne case remains the hearing's most uncomfortable thread. It is not simply that a suspect went missing. It is that Liberia's own court records show investigators, prosecutors, and prison officials already had Browne in custody once, on a serious drug felony, complete with his own confession, a documented network of couriers and buyers, and a paper trail leading from a Dutch supplier to a Bushrod Island buyer.

That case, on paper, should have kept "US Marshall" off the streets -- and certainly off any further RIA drug pipelines. Instead, two years later, his name sits at the center of a case fifty times larger, and the paper trail that once helped convict him is now the same paper trail senators are using to ask why he was ever let go.

Biago's brief admission -- that Browne's own lawyer signed for his release -- is the loose thread the Senate now appears determined to pull. Whether it leads to negligence, procedural failure, or something more deliberate is, for now, still an open question. But as Inspector General Coleman himself acknowledged, the case's credibility now rests on avoiding the fate of Liberia's last cocaine seizure -- an investigation that made headlines and then quietly went nowhere.