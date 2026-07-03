Liberia: 'Courtroom Bombshell' - Victim's Testimony Clears Dr. Vicky Gray of Physical Assault As Judge Reserves Ruling On Probable Cause

Monrovia — Preliminary examination in the criminal case involving Dr. Vicky Gray and several co-defendants concluded Thursday, July 2, at the Monrovia City Court, with both the prosecution and defense presenting their final legal arguments.

Presiding Judge Ben Barco has reserved ruling on whether the prosecution has established probable cause to forward the matter to the Criminal Court for trial.

The ruling follows testimony presented during Wednesday's hearing, July 1, when key prosecution witnesses, including a Liberia National Police investigator and one of the alleged victims, gave evidence that could significantly influence the court's determination.

The Republic of Liberia, by and through Stephen Weah, Joseph C. Weah Jr., and Emmanuel Buno, has charged Dr. Vicky Gray and others with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, Menacing, Criminal Conspiracy, and Disorderly Conduct in connection with a June 21 altercation at Cigar Bar on 19th Street in Sinkor.

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A major development came when George K. Quaye, an investigator with the Liberia National Police and the prosecution's second witness, testified that police investigators confirmed that a physical confrontation occurred but were unable to identify who committed the alleged assault before the complaint was withdrawn.

According to Quaye, Grace Hawa Weah initially reported the incident on behalf of her brothers, prompting investigators to interview the parties, reconstruct the alleged crime scene, identify witnesses and obtain CCTV footage from the establishment.

However, the investigation was never completed after the complainants requested that the matter be withdrawn.

"The investigation established that there was indeed a tussle at the Cigar Bar, but it could not establish who did what," Quaye told the court.

The investigator further testified that although police observed injuries on three complainants, including an eye injury and bruises, investigators could not determine who was responsible for inflicting those injuries before the investigation ended.

Perhaps most notably, Quaye confirmed under oath that Dr. Vicky Gray was not part of the police investigation, despite later being named among the defendants in the criminal complaint now before the court.

During the hearing, prosecutors introduced CCTV footage that had been sent to the investigator through Facebook Messenger. Defense lawyers objected, arguing that the footage lacked proper authentication.

The court, however, overruled the objection and allowed the video to be marked for identification.

The prosecution later called complainant Stephen Weah, who testified that he sustained injuries during the confrontation and later sought medical treatment at the APEX Eye Clinic.

Medical records and photographs documenting his injuries were admitted into evidence.

Furthermore, under cross-examination, Stephen Weah acknowledged that Dr. Vicky Gray did not physically assault him.

Asked directly whether Dr. Gray was among those who attacked him during the incident, the complainant responded, "No."

The prosecution's final witness, Joseph C. Weah Jr., a film actor, producer, director and entrepreneur, testified that he was attacked after attempting to retrieve car keys from his sister while she was speaking with Dr. Gray inside the club.

Joseph Weah told the court that three security personnel blocked his path before one of them briefly approached Dr. Gray.

Although he said he did not hear the conversation between Dr. Gray and the security guard, he claimed her body language suggested she had given an instruction moments before the alleged assault began.

Defense counsel Atty Jeremiah Samuel Dugbo I challenged that assertion during cross-examination, asking whether Weah had any training in interpreting body language.

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"No, sir," Joseph Weah replied.

Following the testimony of its witnesses, the prosecution rested both its oral and documentary evidence, including medical records, photographs and the CCTV footage.

The defense subsequently presented its legal arguments, contending that the evidence failed to establish probable cause against the defendants.

After hearing arguments from both sides on Thursday, July 2, Judge Ben Barco of the Monrovia City Court, reserved ruling, which will determine whether the evidence presented is sufficient for the case to proceed to trial before the Criminal Court.

Under Liberian law, a preliminary examination is not a trial on the merits. Its purpose is to determine whether the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that the accused committed the offences charged