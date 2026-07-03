Liberia: Government of Liberia Commends Ifad's Country Representative Pascaline Barankeba for Strengthening Agricultural Cooperation and Investment Flows

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia (GoL) has commended outgoing International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Country Representative Madam Pascaline Barankeba for her outstanding contributions to strengthening Liberia's agriculture sector and deepening collaboration between the Government and IFAD.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony held in her honor on Wednesday, June 30, Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah described Madam Barankeba as a strategic partner whose guidance, advocacy and commitment helped advance Liberia's agricultural priorities and attract increased support for the sector.

Minister Nuetah recalled that upon his return to the Ministry of Agriculture, Barankeba played a key role in guiding Liberia's engagement with IFAD and helping the country position itself for greater investment.

"She guided me on the IFAD policies. She guided me on what needed to be done for IFAD to give us the attention that we needed," Minister Nuetah said.

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He credited Liberia's increased commitment to IFAD's 13th replenishment, which resulted in the country benefiting from a historic US$56 million allocation, noting that the achievement demonstrated the value of investing in strong development partnerships.

"Because of our contribution and our commitment to supporting the IFAD 13th replenishment, we were going to receive from that replenishment 56 million U.S. dollars. That amount Liberia has not received before in any single time," he stated.

The Minister also highlighted Barankeba's support for Liberia's national agriculture agenda, including the Liberians Feed Yourselves Agenda, which seeks to transform the sector, increase local production, and improve food security.

He praised her efforts to ensure IFAD investments aligned with Liberia's priorities, including lowland rice development, cocoa expansion, feeder road rehabilitation, market access, and support for smallholder farmers.

"Because we highlighted the importance of rice to the full economy of this country, Pascaline made sure that the TCEP supported lowland development," Minister Nuetah said.

He also recognized her contribution to the establishment of Liberia's first national cocoa seed garden and support toward improving the country's coffee sector.

"Pascaline has laid a firm foundation," he said, describing her as not only a development partner but also a friend and advocate for Liberia.

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Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, also praised Madam Barankeba's service, saying her tenure reflected a strong partnership between Liberia and IFAD.

"IFAD, the agriculture sector, is not where it was yesterday. In the intervening period between yesterday and now, there has been a Pascaline Barankeba," Minister Ngafuan said.

For her part, Barankeba expressed appreciation for the partnership with the Government of Liberia and reflected on the progress made through joint investments in agriculture.

"As I prepare to conclude my assignment as IFAD Country Representative for Liberia, I reflect on the sources of strength that have made this journey so meaningful -- the resilience of Liberia's farmers, the vision of its leaders, and the enduring partnership between the Government of Liberia and IFAD," she said.

She highlighted achievements under the partnership, including support to rural households, expansion of productive farmland, rehabilitation of cocoa farms, improved rural connectivity, and the establishment of Liberia's first national cocoa seed garden.

"This achievement belongs to all of us," Barankeba said, recognizing the contributions of government institutions, development partners, farmers, cooperatives, and rural communities.

She reaffirmed IFAD's continued commitment to supporting Liberia's development priorities and expressed confidence in the country's agricultural future.

"Although I leave Liberia, a part of my heart will remain here. I will continue to follow your progress with admiration and optimism," she said.